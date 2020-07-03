Has the number of positive COVID-19 cases dropped in Luzerne County because of a decrease in testing? Statistics suggest that is not the case.

A Times Leader analysis of state data shows that, while there have been days of spikes and dips, the rate of testing has remained relatively stable for months.

The review of total tests each day shows that, since April 17, the county has averaged 235 tests per day (the state reported incomplete data June 7, so the total on June 8 was split equally between the two days in the review). The total number of tests was below that average 47 days and at or above the average 30 days.

As evidence testing has not slowed, only one day above average was in April, while three of the five highest days were in June: 407 on June 5, 441 on June 28, and 567 on June 25 — the highest single-day number of tests.

The lowest single-day total was April 21 with 83 tests, the only time the total dropped below 100.

The percentage of tests each day has been in the single digits since May 17, an indication the county is keeping the virus under control. From April 17 through May 3 the rate of positive tests ranged from 12.9% to 39.8%. On May 4 it dropped below 10% for the first time, rising between 13% and 16% the next three days before trending more consistently downward. The rate of positive tests dropped below 1% for the first time June 7, and was under that benchmark five times since, most recently on June 24, when it hit 0.4%.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish