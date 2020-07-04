First ‘Rockin’ the County’ route released

Here’s what I don’t understand – why is COVID-19 a political issue?

Normally, I don’t get political and as many of my close friends know, I’m not so much into politics.

Here we are in a very serious health risk situation that is not only affecting the USA, but it is something that’s happening all over the world. It’s called a pandemic for a reason.

Remember back a few months when COVID-19 didn’t really hit us initially, and we were watching video clips of makeshift morgues in Italy? Or mass burials all over the world because funeral homes could not keep up with the pace to bury coronavirus victims?

When the virus finally hit NEPA, it first attacked Hazleton, and we in Greater Pittston still felt a bit isolated from that. I would imagine a lot of people were in denial.

Somewhere, somehow, this pandemic became a political hot potato and even when numbers of cases were elevating, there were those that were still skeptic.

Remember when it was a hoax folks? All of a sudden, the virus seemed to be the devil’s work of the Democrats or something they could use to depose the president.

I honestly don’t get it, not one bit of it.

It’s obvious the coronavirus isn’t a hoax, and it’s crazy to think a political party is behind it. It’s even more absurd to think a Democratic governor has political reasons for shutting down counties. Republican governors did just the opposite and now their state’s COVID-19 cases are climbing to crazy numbers.

Make no mistake, the virus is on it’s way back and in a big way. This time it’s not an “old person’s problem” it’s the younger folks that flocked the beaches and clubs that are being affected this time around.

No, this is not a political issue, it’s a medical issue and I get that it is so easy to make it political, but that has to stop.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 numbers are rising. We were down to about 300 new cases per day and since the entire state has been placed in the green, we’ve jumped to 500 and 600 cases daily.

The mask issue is something that has also become a political debate.

Look, it’s this simple, just wear the mask as often as you can when in a public setting for as long as it takes to rid COVID-19.

Pharmaceutical companies around the world are making strides to make a safe and effective vaccine, but until then, just wear a mask – COVID-19 is not going to “just go away.”

I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Gov. Wolf to reinstitute restrictions to put us back in the yellow or worse, the red.

At this rate, it just may happen and other states like Arizona, Florida and Texas have already clamped down by closing bars and restaurants again. We can’t take another financial hit like we did for a few months.

Just wear the mask and use proper judgment on when and where to wear it.

Like anything else in life, this too shall pass and I know in the meantime, wearing a mask is a pain, it’s weird, it’s inconvenient, it’s hard to breathe, it makes you hot.

Here’s something else I don’t get, why are people so against wearing one? What does your health or the health of your fellow man have anything to do with constitutional or civil rights?

How many times have you seen scenes where someone enters a grocery store and refuses to wear a mask? That’s insane and of all places not to wear a mask.

I recently saw a video clip of a disgruntled shopper that was asked to either put a mask on or leave. She had a full cart of food and when she was approached, she began cursing up a storm and systematically started to throw stuff from her cart onto the floor of the store. Classy, huh?

I like having the freedom to be out and about, even if it’s with mask in tow. I enjoy having the choice of dining in or dining out even though restaurants can’t fill to capacity. I enjoy watching what little sports there are being offered on TV, even though the stands are not occupied.

We just have to conform to whatever the medical experts suggest. This past week, Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order for PA residents to wear a mask in public when social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be practiced.

I think that’s reasonable considering COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise and the state wants to keep counties open as much as possible.

It’s kind of tiring for me to hear about what the left or right has to say. I just want to hear what makes the most sense by experts, not politicians.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again; it can’t be a good thing too far right or too far left. It causes further division. If we can all just move a bit toward the center, them maybe, just maybe we can be a bit more agreeable.

We have to find a comfort zone in politics that makes agreeing and disagreeing more respectable than hateful.

In the meantime, for the sake of yourself and others, just wear a mask.

Quote of the week

“The way I see it, if you want a rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” – Dolly Parton

Thought of the week

“Life imposes things on your that you can’t control, but you still have the choice of how you’re going to live through this.” – Celine Dion

Bumper sticker

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” – Dalai Lama