Crews search for two juveniles in Susquehanna River near Plymouth

Details were still scarce Tuesday night

By Kevin Carroll kcarroll@timesleader.com
Rescue teams are seen searching the Susquehanna River near Plymouth on Tuesday after two teenage boys went into the water before 5 p.m. Their bodies were recovered shortly after 10 p.m., officials said.

Rescue teams are seen searching the Susquehanna River near Plymouth on Tuesday after two teenage boys went into the water before 5 p.m. Their bodies were recovered shortly after 10 p.m., officials said.

PLYMOUTH — The bodies of two teenage boys were recovered from the Susquehanna River on Tuesday night following an hours-long search, Borough Fire Chief Brian Oppelt confirmed.

Their ages and identities, along with other information, were not immediately available. Nor was it clear exactly what the teens were doing prior to the incident.

The victims reportedly went into the water and never resurfaced, with friends calling 911 around 4:45 p.m.

Crews had been working the scene and searching the waters just off the Carey Avenue Bridge in Plymouth for about five hours Tuesday before the discovery was made, shortly after 10 p.m.

Crews from Wilkes-Barre, Hanover Township, Plymouth, Germania, Tunkhannock and more were called to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.