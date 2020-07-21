BLOOMSBURG — He was supposed to look like Marilyn Monroe.

Officials with the Bloomsburg Fair this afternoon held a press conference to discuss a controversial weekend incident in which a man representing an are fire company took a dip into a dunk tank at a charity event apparently dressed as state Health Director Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

“Unfortunately, this soon transformed into a disrespectful parody” of Dr. Levine, a statement relased today by the fair stated.

That person was not connected with the fair, but rather with a fire company that was participating in a charity event on the fairgrounds.

Fair officials today apologized for the incident, stressing that the person was not connected with the fair. Bloomsburg Fair Association President Randy Karschner declined to name the man.

Officials also said they understood the man on a glasses, blonde wig and flower print dress was trying to look like Monroe, the late actress, and not Pennsylvania’s health secretary.

The incident became news when it was briefly posted to the fair’s Facebook page on Monday, referencing Levine.

“On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair Association Board of Directors, our sincerest apologies how out to Dr. Levine, our shareholders, our sponsors and others for this serious lapse in judgment,” Tuesday’s statement read.

“The fair prides itself on celebrating the diversity and inclusion of all who visit the fairgrounds.”

Check back for updates and see Wednesday’s Times Leader for more on this story.