Tony Usavage has been officiating for five decades. He has no plans to retire soon.

Pittston Area alumn Tony Usavage waves to the crowd after being acknowledged for his 50th year as a PIAA official before the Hazleton Area at Pittston Area girls basketball game on Thursday evening.

PITTSTON — Anthony Usavage celebrated a milestone on Thursday , Jan. 22 , when the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) recognized him for his 50 years of service as a basketball official.

During a brief ceremony prior to the Pittston Area versus Hazleton Area girls basketball game, PA State Rep. Jim Haddock was also on hand to present a citation from the PA House of Representatives in Usavage’s honor, marking the milestone.

Usavage, a Pittston native, graduated from Pittston Area in 1973; was the first Pittston Area graduate to become a PIAA basketball official in the school’s history.

His first official PIAA officiating game was in May 1976 when Nanticoke Area, led by renowned head coach Syl Bozinski, played against Wyoming Valley West, refereeing alongside legendary PIAA official Pat “Tiger” Denoy.

“It’s been 50 years, and it’s been an adventure,” Usavage remarked. “I’ve worked a lot of games, big and small; it’s a big difference now than it was 50 years ago, and I still enjoy the game just as much as I did then. It went by fast, faster than you think it does.”

At 70 years old, Usavage said he’s not ready to put the striped shirt and whistle away.

“I will referee as long as I can keep going and ask as long as I’m healthy,” Usavage said on retirement.

Usavage reached a milestone in his career when he officiated an Eastern Finals Championship game in the early 1990s.

He said he is grateful for officiating mentors that came before him, such as Ace Brogna, Tiger Denoy, and, in particular, Bernie Babonis, who initially got him started as an official.

In addition to his service to basketball and the PIAA, he has served as an Amateur Softball Association (ASA) umpire for decades.

In his professional life, he initially became a plumber, entering the Plumbers’ Local 90 apprentice program, and later founded Usavage Plumbing Corp. in 1983.

Usavage is the son of the late Anthony T. and Rose Usavage, the father of Anthony Usavage Jr., and the grandfather of Vivienne and Anne Usavage.