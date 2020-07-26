Pittston Chamber adjust anniversary plans due to COVID

A special raffle has been announced for a glass sculpture designed by Christopher Ries entitled ‘Desert Flower’ valued at $30,000 has been donated by SCHOTT North America to benefit the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the Chamber website.
100th Annual Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Dinner.
PITTSTON – The year 2020 was supposed to be a huge anniversary year with a Roaring 20s gala marking the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary – until COVID-19 put a stop to the celebration.
The 100th anniversary party was to take place on June 20, 2020, at the Aviation Technologies airplane hangar at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. MCR Design Group led by John Phillips was to transform the hangar into an elaborate 1920s nightclub themed setting as Guesto Catering and Party Planning handled the food details.
Susquehanna Brewing was to provide some of their best lines of brew and entertainment was to be provided by Sweet Pepper and the Long Hots.
A commemorative booklet was to be designed depicting the Chamber’s journey along with stories by many of the members of the Chamber, past and present.
“Of course we were very disappointed when we had to postpone the celebration,” Michelle Mikitish, Chamber executive vice president, said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe and we follow guidelines in doing so.”
The new date for the 100th anniversary celebration including all the original plans of the Roaring 20s theme, including the location, will take place on April 17, 2021.
“We are hopeful we can put on the event in 2021,” Mikitish said. “We will cross that bridge when we have to, but for now, we are being optimistic.”
“All the details will be the same in 2021 as they were in 2020 for the big celebration,” Brandi Bartush, Chamber administrator/events coordinator, said. “Nothing will change regarding all the details except for the date so mark your calendar.”
100th annual dinner plans have changed
Each year, the Chamber holds an annual dinner, with this year’s dinner scheduled at Fox Hill Country Club, Exeter. Due to COVID-19, plans have changed from a sit down dinner to a drive-through event at the golf course.
The drive-though event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 27, with pick-up times from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Individual dinners are $35.00 each, a family dinner for four is $130.00. To order a dinner, register at www.pittstonchamber.org/events.
The menu includes: garden salad, roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, vegetables and rolls, and beer provided by Susquehanna Brewing Co., all delivered to your car in an insulated bag.
“Since we can’t be inside at Fox Hill, we’re going to do it as a drive-through,” Mikitish explained. “Still a lot of activities and raffles and the event will be open to the public. Health is our number one priority. No one will have to leave their car.”
Event sponsors will be on hand at the drive-through handing out items. Sponsor tables are still available. If you or your organization is interested in sponsoring a table, reach out to Brandi Bartush at the Chamber at 570-655-1424.
100th anniversary raffle
A special raffle has been announced for a glass sculpture designed by Christopher Ries entitled “Desert Flower” donated by SCHOTT North America. The sculpture is valued at $30,000.
The lead crystal glass, on display at the Chamber, is cut, ground and polished. The overall size of the sculpture is 23” x 10” x 5 1/8”.
The glass was melted at the Duryea plant fabricated from SCHOTT optical glass type LF5, a high-purity, 35% lead crystal that is known for it’s clarity, light transmission and reflection. To purchase a raffle ticket, go to www.pittstonchamber.org/events.
The drawing will be held at the 100th Anniversary Celebration on April 17, 2021.