Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, will host its annual Flea Market at the Immaculate Conception Church School, 605 Luzerne Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 28. For information, contact the parish office at 570-654-2753. Volunteers, from left, first row: Cathy Cortegeron, Loreeta Semenza, Andrene Lasky, Jerry DeMellier, and chairperson Judy Tkach. Second row: Virginia Craig, Jackie Fasciana, Heidi VanLeuven, and Jan Van Leuven. Third row: Stella Martin, Jerry Yakobitis, Cynthia Liberski, and Mary Shillabeer.