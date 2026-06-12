Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, will host its annual Flea Market at the Immaculate Conception Church School, 605 Luzerne Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 28. For information, contact the parish office at 570-654-2753. Volunteers, from left, first row: Cathy Cortegeron, Loreeta Semenza, Andrene Lasky, Jerry DeMellier, and chairperson Judy Tkach. Second row: Virginia Craig, Jackie Fasciana, Heidi VanLeuven, and Jan Van Leuven. Third row: Stella Martin, Jerry Yakobitis, Cynthia Liberski, and Mary Shillabeer. Submitted Photo

Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, will host its annual Flea Market at the Immaculate Conception Church School, 605 Luzerne Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 28. For information, contact the parish office at 570-654-2753. Volunteers, from left, first row: Cathy Cortegeron, Loreeta Semenza, Andrene Lasky, Jerry DeMellier, and chairperson Judy Tkach. Second row: Virginia Craig, Jackie Fasciana, Heidi VanLeuven, and Jan Van Leuven. Third row: Stella Martin, Jerry Yakobitis, Cynthia Liberski, and Mary Shillabeer.

Submitted Photo

Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, will host its annual Flea Market at the Immaculate Conception Church School, 605 Luzerne Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27; and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 28. For information, contact the parish office at 570-654-2753. Volunteers, from left, first row: Cathy Cortegeron, Loreeta Semenza, Andrene Lasky, Jerry DeMellier, and chairperson Judy Tkach. Second row: Virginia Craig, Jackie Fasciana, Heidi VanLeuven, and Jan Van Leuven. Third row: Stella Martin, Jerry Yakobitis, Cynthia Liberski, and Mary Shillabeer.

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