EXETER — In a meeting available to the public only via live YouTube streaming, the Wyoming Area School Board approved a new contract with the education support staff union, running from July 1 of this year to June 20, 2023.

No other details were provided.

Superintendent Janet Serino re-affirmed the previously-announced plan to begin school Sept. 8 with all classes held virtually. She said principals are arranging pickup of Chromebook computers and that parents will be notified.

Serino also announced two grants the district is getting: $39,311 in Special Education COVID-19 Mitigation Equity money to help students with complex needs or disabilities during the remote learning period, and $56,621 under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to provide additional targeted support and improvement to improve academic achievement, graduation rates, attendance and English learner progress.

Much of the remainder of the agenda involved preparing for the upcoming school year. The board:

• Approved an agreement with Children’s Service Center for partial hospitalization services at $126.50 per day and the therapeutic educational program at $167 per day.

• Increased the rate for daily substitute teachers to $100 per day.

• Approved an agreement with Specialized Education of Pennsylvania (the Graham Academy) for student services at $1215 per day for students enrolled at the academy and $115 for speech, occupational and physical therapy.

• Approved the final payment of $457,043 to Jim Young & sons for roof replacement/coating.

• Appointed Rita Mauriello Title I Coordinator with stipend of $6,000 for the 2020-21 school year, and appointed Rosella Fedor and Juel Anne Klepaldo as Chairs for the 2021 Scholarship Celebration each with a stipend of $3,000.

