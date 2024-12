Chase, 13-years-old, and Grayson, 4-years-old, have a playful moment at the West Pittston Little League before releasing balloons in honor of their brother, Eric Spiecher Jr., who passed away from brain cancer in 2013. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Four-year-old Grayson Spiecher gets ready to release his balloon in honor of his late brother, Eric Jr. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Friends and family of Eric Spiecher Jr. release balloons in honor of Eric and to create awareness of September being Pediatric Awareness month. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch