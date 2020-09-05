🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – The Slope will be rocking and rolling on Saturday, Sept. 12, when Burn the Jukebox will be playing a free concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

The band is made up of five talented, barely in their teens, youths with extensive musical backgrounds.

Ethan Cutillo, 12, of Clarks Summit; Virginia Franks, 13, of Mountain Top; Isaac Klein, 13, of Easton; Luke Vanchure, 12, of Mountain Top; and Carter Dennis, 13, of Mountain Top, make up the band.

“The children have performed in national Broadway tours, off Broadway, and other regional theatre and band shows,” Kelly Franks, the bands manager, said. “One has appeared on TV shows like Impractical Jokers and Project Runway. Two of the band members will also be performing at Carnegie Hall in 2021.”

Related Video

“Kelly Franks reached out to me to tell me about the band to see if the band would be allowed to play 12 to 20 minutes before a movie screening at The Slope,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City Main Street manager, said. “After finding out how talented they are, we thought they could play an hour show.”

The concert will feature Josh Zurek of E57 who was nominated for a Rock/Alt Act of the Year at the Steamtown Music Awards.

“We thought, especially during COVID, we are looking for things for people to get out and the amphitheater is a perfect spot with 300 seats,” Kroptavich said.

The band will perform two 15-minute shows at The Slope on Oct. 9 as well as Pittston’s Main St. Trick or Treat on Oct. 24 prior to the feature movie.

“The Slope is actually a great venue for any band to perform,” Kroptavich added. “We only charge $5o to hold the venue and another $10 to use the electricity.”

Burn the Jukebox is currently working on original music and will be heading into the studio to record this coming fall.