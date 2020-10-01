‘We want somebody arrested. It’s criminal,’ demonstrator says

Among those expressing outrage over nine discarded Luzerne County military ballots Wednesday were, from left, Julius Zuckerwar, Teddy Daniels, Greg Griffin and Frank Scavo.

Nanticoke resident Ronald Knapp participated in a protest Wednesday because he believes Luzerne County’s premature unsealing and discarding of nine overseas military Nov. 3 election mail-in ballots was a “travesty.”

“Something like this should never happen, especially with military ballots,” said Knapp, who was honorably discharged after serving 3.5 years in the Army Reserve.

“They deserve respect,” Knapp said of soldiers.

Organized by county Councilman Walter Griffith and others, the protest was held outside the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, which houses the election bureau.

Related Video

Julius Zuckerwar, an Army veteran from Wyoming, said he has grave concerns about the handling of mail-in votes and questioned why the county and investigators have not disclosed the name of the person responsible.

“They are hiding it,” said Zuckerwar. “It will bite Luzerne County right in the ass.”

County Manager C. David Pedri has said the ballots were opened and discarded by a temporary, seasonal worker who was in the office from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, when he was immediately removed from service after county Election Director Shelby Watchilla discovered and reported the problems with the ballots.

A federal investigation is ongoing. Pedri said the county immediately reported the matter to authorities and is increasing training for all workers, temporary and full-time.

A Times Leader Right-to-Know request seeking the identity of the worker is awaiting county response.

The small group of protestors carried signs:

“We want oversight in Luzerne County.”

“Pedri = dumpstergate. No more votes in garbage.”

“Pedri resign. No more excuses!”

Also demanding identification of the worker responsible, Swoyersville resident Greg Griffin said veterans “are fighting for us.”

“We want somebody arrested. It’s criminal. You do not throw ballots in dumpsters,” Griffin said.

Mishandling of ballots is an issue that should concern everyone, regardless of their political party or the presidential candidate they are supporting, said Teddy Daniels, who unsuccessfully sought the 8th District Republican congressional nomination in the June 2 primary.

“This is a breakdown in the system,” Daniels said. “The scales of justice are blind.”

Election laws and procedures must be followed, Daniels said, noting neighboring Lackawanna County is not experiencing such “election integrity issues.”

Activist Frank Scavo, of Old Forge, chimed in, saying taxpayers fund the election bureau and deserve accountability.

Daniels said he served in the military and was astonished to learn the ballots of service members were “thrown in the garbage.” He said he was “shocked” Griffith was the only elected official in attendance.

Griffith emphasized after the protest that county Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck also has taken an active role by drafting a proposed resolution for county council to initiate an inquiry into the county election bureau. She requested a vote on the matter at council’s next meeting Oct. 13.

Carrying a “Protect our ballots” sign, Griffith discussed various complaints about the election bureau’s performance and said the protest was meant primarily to “support” the county election board in assuming more oversight of the bureau.

Conflicting opinions have been presented on whether the five-citizen board or county administration has authority to direct the bureau since the county’s January 2012 switch to a home rule government structure.

Keith Gould attended the gathering as a member of the election board, not a protestor.

Gould said the board is “not afraid” to respond to questions and concerns from residents.

He also pointed out the public is free to attend the opening of mail-in ballots — known as precanvassing — and the post-election board adjudication process determining which flagged ballots are accepted or rejected.

Gould has estimated he and his board colleagues each spent more than 60 hours in the days after the primary election painstakingly reviewing ballot issues and tallying write-in votes.

“Hopefully a bigger crowd will come,” Gould said. “The seats are always ready for people.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.