SCRANTON — Yvonne Gordon at Holy Rosary school in Duryea was among five veteran teachers given the St. John Paul II award for 25 years or more of service to Catholic education in the Diocese of Scranton.

The diocese announced those honored in a media release Wednesday. The teachers were given their awards during the Catholic Schools opening Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton earlier in the day.

Other recipients were Ann D’Arienzo of Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green, Shari Hilfiger of All Saints Academy in Scranton, Patricia Hopkins of All Saints Academy in Scranton and Sister Karen Steinberg of Saint Clare/Saint Paul School in Scranton.

Gordon called the work a privilege. “It is sharing your faith, helping them along the way. It’s a commitment, a vocation, where you want to share with the children what you know about God and your own relationship with God.”

Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated the Mass, which was broadcast to all 19 schools throughout the 11-county diocese, available to students taking part in the diocesan Virtual Academy.

According to the media release, the five were “being honored for their commitment to Catholic education and being faith-filled examples to young people.”