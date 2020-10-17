🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Support for the West Pittston Police Department can be seen on streets all over the borough with a sign campaign got underway recently led by resident Pete Sidari.

Over this past year, police officers all over the United States have been taking a hit in light of law enforcement misconduct during arrests. Pete Sidari and his family wanted to help the WPPD in whatever way possible.

Sidari wanted to raise money for the WPPD and had seen many communities in and around Greater Pittston and Wyoming Valley posting yard signs in support of individual police departments. He felt it is an easy way to raise money and after talking it over with WPPD Chief Michael Turner, he went ahead with plans to have an initial batch of 500 yard signs printed.

“We donated all 500 signs and the nice thing is all the proceeds go directly back to the police department for equipment that they feel they need,” Sidari said. “If they sell all 500 (signs) at $10 a piece there’s $5,000 that goes back to them.”

As of Oct. 14, approximately 350 signs were purchased and Sidari is confident the rest will sell as well.

“In a smaller community like West Pittston, I’m confident we can move all 500 signs,” Sidari added. “We are selling them out of Agolino’s Restaurant, Driscoll’s Hardware and Old Mill Pine.”

Sidari said the $10 fee includes the double-sided sign and hardware for posting in a yard. He also added since the set-up for printing has been done, they don’t need to order another 500.

“The printer said future set up would be for free,” Sidari said. “So if there is a demand for more signs, we can order 50 at a time if needed.”

Chief Turner is very happy to have the financial support of the Sidari family, but the support from the entire West Pittston community.

“When Pete Sidari called to offer to donate 500 signs from his family in support of West Pittston Police, I was thrilled,” Turner said. “He’s not only a supporter of West Pittston Police, but all first responders, police, fire and ambulance. I’m humbled.”

“Pete is the frontrunner, and he took this initiative ran with it,” Turner said. “He’s the driving force behind it.”

Turner said from a financial standpoint, any help from the outside is welcomed. He said the WPPD would use the money to update equipment as they see fit.

“Our Taser guns are outdated, so a brand new Taser is $1,200 if you look at purchasing two Tasers, its $2,500,” Chief Turner said.

The WPPD currently supports three full-time officers and five part-time officers to patrol the less than square-mile borough.

“The support I’m seeing from the community of West Pittston is unbelievable,” Chief Turner said. “Whether it’s a thumbs up or a high five or someone saying thank you, it is really special.”