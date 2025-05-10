On display at the Wyoming Area Primary Center are several of the many children’s books published by author and former Wyoming Area faculity member and West Pittston resident, Lucille Colandro.

Wyoming Area Primary Center first grader Isabella Barnhart poses a question to author Lucille Colandro during Colandro’s visit to the school.

Children’s book author Lucille Colandro and her husband Gene Santarelli, both former educators at Wyoming Area, read from Colandro’s book and fielded questions from the students at the Wyoming Area Primary Center.

WYOMING – Former Wyoming Area English teacher-turned-children’s book author Lucille Colandro returned to the Wyoming Area Primary Center to read a few of her books to the children.

Colandro is best known for her whimsical and humorous “There Was an Old Lady” series, which playfully reimagines the classic cumulative rhyme with a modern twist.

Her books are especially popular among early readers for their rhyming text, silly scenarios, and vibrant illustrations by Jared Lee.

She left Wyoming Area in 1977 and began writing her first book, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat! and her career was off and running.

According to Colandro, she has penned 24 books, many with the theme, “There Was an Old Lady.”

In 2016, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey! became a New York Times bestseller.

Colandro’s books are frequently selected by literacy programs like Book Trust, highlighting their role in promoting reading among young audiences.

She has two more books coming out in 2025; There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Rainbow! And There Was an Old Lady Who Said Trick or Treat!

Her books are available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon as well as local libraries and bookstores.