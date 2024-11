At the end of addressing those at the Dupont VFW Post 4909 Veterans Day ceremony, Dupont Mayor Daniel Lello offers a salute to his fellow comrades.

AMVETS Post 189 Commander Bernie McDonald salutes the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance at the Dupont VFW Post 4909 at the beginning of the annual Veterans Day ceremony on November 11.

VFW Post 4909, Dupont, Post Commander Joe Stefanowicz addresses the indoor crowd due to inclement weather during the Veterans Day programs held at the post.

AMVETS 189 Honor Guard Chaplin Tom Bufano offers prayers during the Veterans Day program at the VFW Post 4909, Dupont.