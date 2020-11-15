🔊 Listen to this

Michelle Mikitish, left, and Brandi Bartush of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce deliver a breakfast to Mark Mihalka of Liberty Tax.

Brandi Bartush of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce hand John Serafin of ESSA Bank and Chamber treasurer his breakfast.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) has been conducting business in 2020 to the best of its ability, considering it has been catastrophic year for many, if not all of their members.

The GPCC’s annual Autumn Breakfast was cancelled this year at St. Anthony’s Hall of St. Barbara Parish. Instead, a drive-thru breakfast was held on Friday, Nov. 13, at Grico’s Restaurant, Exeter, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“We are still trying to conduct business as usual with the pandemic,” Michelle Mikitish, GPCC executive vice president, said. “It’s hard in COVID to do things the way we used to, yet our members and people in general want to (help) each other and our local community and their businesses.”

Mikitish and Brandi Bartush, GPCC administrator/events coordinator, both agree the breakfast was a success and are pleased with the turnout.

Christine Jensen of PA Career Link – Luzerne County and the GPCC 2nd vice president participated in the breakfast.

“This event is great because the Chamber needs to stay connected with its members to see what they need; this give them gives them an opportunity to have a touch point with their members,” Jensen said. “They need to find out what’s important to members, what challenges are they facing whether it’s pandemic related or otherwise and how can the Chamber assist. This event helps them stay viable so that they are here to help all of us stay viable.”

The GPCC is hoping their annual spring breakfast as well as the 100th anniversary celebration next April will be held to full capacity in 2021.

The GPCC’s next big event will be the annual Christmas party and Holiday Shopping Marketplace on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Again, due to COVID, the dinner has been cancelled for this year, but the Holiday Shopping Marketplace will take place safely.

“We are hoping to get as many as 60 vendors to participate in the event,” Mikitish said. “We had to cancel the dinner, but we are glad to still have the event.”

According to Mikitish, the event is a great opportunity to support local community vendors. In the past, candle and jewelry makers have been on hand as well as crafters and boutiques, woodworkers and bakers.

Mikitish said the GPCC is accepting applications from vendors interested in participating in the Holiday Shopping Marketplace. Contact Brandi Bartush at the GPCC to reserve a spot. Deadline is Nov. 25.