Bob Howe celebrates 90th birthday during COVID

Exeter resident, Bob Howe, celebrated his 90th birthday, COVID-style, with his immediate family recently. Although a big party could not be held, Howe said he had a great time. Bottom row, left to right: Joshua Toolan, Noah Toolan. Seaterd: Nikole Dougherty, Robert Howe, Alexandria Dougherty, Katie Wiedlich Steinkirchner. Back row: Tim Toolan, Kris Toolan, Debbie Wiedlich, Sherry Dougherty, Tyler Dougherty, Fred Wiedlich, Justin Dougherty, Tim Dougherty.

Bob Howe celebrated his 90th birthday with his immediate family during the pandemic at a backyard party at his daughter Sherry Dougherty’s West Pittston home. Shown singing karaoke, left to right: Sherry Dougherty (daughter), Nikole Dougherty (granddaughter), Kris Toolan (granddaughter), Robert Howe, Debbie Wiedlich (daughter), Katie Wiedlich Steinkirchner (granddaughter), seated, Alexandria Dougherty (granddaughter).

Exeter resident, Bob Howe, is standing with his daughters, Debbie Wiedlich, left, and Sherry Dougherty, at his 90th birthday celebration.

EXETER – Turning 90 years old is quite an accomplishment, but celebrating that milestone is difficult when you can’t have a full-blown party during a pandemic.

Daughters Debbie Wiedlich and Sherry Dougherty made sure their dad Bob Howe celebrated in style despite the current COVID-19 situation.

Howe and his twin brother, George, were born Nov. 12, 1930. Howe grew up in Wilkes-Barre but spent most of his adult life residing in Exeter, after he married Lois (Webb) Dougherty. He lived in Exeter until her death in September 1992. The couple raised their daughters in the very same Warsaw Street home where Howe resides today.

Howe and his twin brother were Korean War era veterans volunteering with the U.S. Marine Corp in 1952 for two years active duty and eight more in the reserves until 1962. Howe is proud of his service time and loves knowing his birthday is always the day after Veterans Day.

After the service, Howe worked as a foreman in the shoe manufacturing industry where he learned the craft of sewing.

“My dad could sew anything and even at 90, he could still sew and even fix sewing machines,” Dougherty said. “He could fix anything actually.”

According to Dougherty, her dad always teased about having his birthday in the newspaper and with the help of some friends, Howe’s wish has come true.

At 90, Howe spends most of his day doing house chores or helping others in his family.

“He never sits still,” Dougherty said. “He’s always doing something around the house, and he loves to do word searches to keep his mind sharp. He’ll fix anything and he’s always doing something to keep himself busy.”

“As soon as I wake up and get out of bed, I say to myself, ‘Bob, you got to do something,’” Howe said. “So I do find something to do in my house, but if I don’t have anything, I’ll grab the sweeper and clean the carpets.”

Howe was honored at a small, family only, outdoor party hosted the Dougherty residence in West Pittston.

“I enjoyed the celebration I had with my family,” Howe admitted. “I’m hanging in there and I never give up, I’ll never give up.”