Pittston names new fire and police leaders

Pictured are newly sworn in promoted and hires with the Pittston Police Department. Left to right: Patrolman Dominic Oliveri, Sgt. Kyle Shumosic, Chief Neil Murphy, Lt. William Curry, Patrolman Drew Malvizzi.

Patrolman Drew Malvizzi receives a congratulatory elbow bump from District Magistrate Judge Alexandra Kokura after being sworn in as one of two new city patrolman along with Dominic Oliveri.

Frank Roman, center, was elevated to fire chief and Joseph Chiumento, left, and John Lombardo were sworn in on Nov. 18 as fulltime firefighters with the City of Pittston in a ceremony at Pittston Memorial Library.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston is going through a year of transformation as members in key government roles have retired, making way for new personnel taking over the fire and police departments.

Prior to the city council meeting on Nov. 18 at the Pittston Memorial Library Cosgrove Center, Mayor Michael Lombardo announced promotions in the city’s fire and police departments filling the holes left by retired Fire Chief James Rooney and Police Chief Robert Powers.

Longtime firefighter and former fire chief Deputy Chief Frank Roman has replaced Rooney. Former Lt. Neil Murphy, a longtime veteran of the Pittston police force is replacing Chief Robert Powers.

The police department promoted Sgt. William Curry to lieutenant and PFC Kyle Shumosic to sergeant.

Drew Malvizzi and Dominic Oliveri have been elevated to full-time police patrolmen and during the same ceremony were sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura.

Pittston City Councilman Michael Lombardo introduced all those promoted and appointed.

“This is the end of a long process for your loved ones,” Councilman Lombardo explained to family members of those being appointed and/or elevated. “The new hires have to go through a very laborious civil service process, take a difficult written test, go through physical challenges and then have to be interviewed by council.”

“We are proud of the people we are promoting tonight in both departments,” Councilman Lombardo continued. “The people we are bring on board and the people that are being promoted have high character, people with a lot of skill and people that are going to lead these departments forward.”

Police Chief Neil Murphy has been serving on the force for 20 years and has a long lineage of family serving the city.

“It feels amazing to be in this position, I was born and raised in Pittston,” Murphy said. “To be a fulltime police officer in this community meant a lot to me let alone to have the opportunity be the chief of police, so this is overwhelming to me.”

Murphy’s grandfather Joe Hood served as the city controller for more than 20 years.

Frank Roman is a veteran of 41 years with the Pittston Fire Department, having been a former fire chief years ago.

“I was actually chief once before for six years,” Roman, 62, said. “So this is actually my second turn around. The transition has been very smooth, and we get along with our cops very well and other departments very well.”

Roman has been acting chief since this past June when Rooney retired.

“We have a new engine, and we’ve changed our shifts around,” Roman said. “We are going to just keep on marching forward; there are not a lot of changes to be made.”

Malvizzi, a 2015 Pittston Area graduate, has been involved in volunteering for 10 years with the fire department, but law enforcement has always been his original path.

“I’ve always wanted to serve the community in the fire department aspect as a volunteer,” Malvizzi said. “As far as a career, I’ve always wanted to be in law enforcement. It’s an honor and a relief especially to be with Pittston City. It’s a great place that supports its employees and officers.”