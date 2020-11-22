🔊 Listen to this

For most of 2020, this country has been under siege along with the entire world against something we can’t see or hear or smell.

While the coronavirus has returned with a vengeance for round 2, we Americans are still playing the political card and that defies all logic. No, really, it does.

The right insists it’s not as bad as it’s made out to be. And I’m sure some still believe it’s a hoax. The left is doing everything possible with restrictions and enforcing the mask requirements to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

What happened to common sense?

This past week, Luzerne County had 233 cases in one day and that is something I didn’t think would happen here, but maybe I was being overly optimistic.

This is a virus, a deadly virus and thank God we will soon have a vaccine and even at that, I’ve heard many won’t be taking the vaccine because they don’t trust it. That defies logic as well.

Yes, mostly everyone that has contracted COVID gets over it, some get off pretty easily in 24 to 48 hours, some have a more difficult time and at worst, the virus has taken lives.

People want to compare this virus to the common flu; well I think history has proven that theory wrong. Did we not learn anything from the pandemic of 1908?

Because of COVID-19, we are being told not to gather in masses once again. We are told to be extra careful when out in public. We are told to be selective on where we go and what we do. Why? It’s the old saying, “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The second wave was predicted it would happen this fall and so far the medical specialists have been correct. I’m still sticking with medical advice and not that of a politician.

This is a week that I’ve been looking forward to for quite some time, but as we get within a few days of Thanksgiving, it like all other special events since mid-March, is tarnished.

Thanksgiving is the holiday that, I believe and we all can agree, is a great time for family to gather without commercial purpose and great fanfare. It’s a holiday that families can have a great meal and spend a few hours together.

For some, Thanksgiving is about the food, for some, it’s about being thankful and grateful. For me, it’s both.

Granted, my family has dwindled as years have gone by and I lost yet another family member two weeks ago, but I try to live up to family tradition as possible.

That’s not the easiest thing to do since my mom made Thanksgiving so memorable with the food, the deserts and the atmosphere. There was so much food; we had leftovers for the entire week. Nobody can beat mom’s cooking, am I right?

Going way, way back to my childhood, we woke only to get dressed in warm clothing for the annual Pittston Area/Wyoming Area football game that was usually played at 11 a.m. After the game and being half frozen to death, we’d arrive home to a house filled with the delicious aroma that would make any mouth water.

The kitchen windows were usually steamed up from all food preparation. You dare not step into the kitchen while mom was making the feast, she needed space and I was all about giving that to her in order to chow down.

The dining room table was always set by the time we got back from the game and occasionally it would be set the night before.

All the aromas of turkey, vegetables and deserts just permeated into the walls and furniture that lasted for a day or two.

We usually ate some much, it hurt and undoubtedly you’d have to loosen your belt a notch or two in order to feel somewhat relaxed.

Those are days gone by and sadly for me, never to be duplicated. With that said, we are all supposed to stay in our own homes this holiday, not travel to other homes for dinner and not gather in large groups. We are being told to wear a mask in our home if someone not living there stops by.

Listen, I know all the naysayers are up in arms as it is and if any more restrictions were going to be imposed on us many of those same people would go ballistic. I don’t think we have a choice anymore. I think we’ve taken all the protests and advice from politicians as far as it’s going to get and we just need to listen to the medical experts.

So what’s the solution? Just keep gathering in mass? Not wear masks?

We all want to get to the other side of this and that’s going to take a bit longer to achieve. Just be patient and be wise.

Have a great and wonderful Thanksgiving Day and be smart and safe.

Good-bye Coach Vax

I was stunned like so many others this past week when I heard the news of the loss of Tom Vaxmonsky, a veteran Wyoming Area football coach and educator.

Tom, thank you for your contributions to so many lives you’ve touched. You won’t be forgotten too soon.

Quote of the week

“The way to love anything is to realize that it may be lost.” Gilbert K. Chesterton

Thought of the week

“Life is strong – sing it. Life is a game – play it. Life is a challenge – meet it. Life is a dream – realize it. Life is a sacrifice – offer it. Life is love – enjoy it.” – Sai Baba

Bumper sticker

“I don’t have to wait to realize the good old days.” – Bob Marley