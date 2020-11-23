Governor orders on-premises sales to end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday as virus-abatement move

You know how folks like to go out and drink on the night before Thanksgiving?

Better bend your elbow before 5 o’clock this Wednesday or you’re not getting any alcohol at establishments in Pennsylvania.

Better yet, state officials say, order takeout or just stay home.

As COVID-19 cases continue to mount, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced several new mitigation efforts Monday, including an order ending alcohol sales early on Wednesday.

All sales or dispensing of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption at businesses in the retail food services industry, including bars, restaurants, and private catered events must end at 5 p.m. Indoor dining may continue, but takeout is encouraged, the governor said.

The guidance came during a press conference broadcast virtually from Harrisburg.

Wolf also advised residents to stay home and limit unnecessary travel, but said the state will not be returning to the red-yellow-green system of limitations and recovery implemented earlier this year.

He’s also asking business owners and employees to enforce mask wearing inside their buildings.

The full list of recommendations and regulations can be found here: https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/as-covid-19-cases-reach-critical-levels-wolf-admin-announces-new-mitigation-efforts/

