You’ve almost certainly heard people talking about the snow that we’re expected to be getting this week. But just how much are we getting?

If the current predictions hold true, it seems like we’re going to get walloped, starting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The warning has been issued for Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, along with Pike and Wyoming counties and the southern part of Wayne County.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday preemptively signed a proclamation of disaster emergency, which affects 57 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, including the entirety of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Currently, models predict that the first significant winter storm in nearly a year will hit Pennsylvania tomorrow,” Gov. Wolf said during a virtual press conference today. “The commonwealth’s emergency preparedness teams have spent a great deal of time and energy over the last several months supporting efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and help the commonwealth weather this public health emergency and ensure vaccines are delivered as planned. This proclamation makes it easier for all of those involved in vaccine delivery and keeping people safe to do their jobs.”

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow, accumulating to between 12 and 18 inches, falling at a rate of about 2 inches per hour starting on Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday evening.

Additionally, the NWS predicts northeast winds at speeds of between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching as much as 30 miles per hour, especially in the higher elevation areas. Isolated power outages are possible.

During this time, the NWS is recommending that you do not travel, saying that traveling could become difficult or even impossible. But if you must travel, the NWS is encouraging you to pack an extra flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency. It probably wouldn’t hurt to throw a warm blanket in the back of your car, as well.

Municipalities, LCTA

Several local municipalities have already announced some changes in preparation of the snow.

In Wilkes-Barre, the city has announced a change in the schedule of recycling pick-up and leaf drop-off and removal.

According to a release from the city, recycling is being suspended on Wednesday for those in the Mayflower, Rolling Mill Hill, Iron Triangle and Goose Island neighborhoods. Recycling will instead be picked up on Monday. Recycling for South Wilkes-Barre will have their recycling suspended on Thursday, and will instead be picked up on Tuesday.

The city says that garbage collection will continue as scheduled, but does acknowledge that delays are possible. Yard waste drop-off at the DPW headquarters along with leaf vacuum truck removal is suspended for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the river, both Kingston and Forty Fort have announced changes to parking.

Both municipalities have announced that parking will not be available on the side of streets with even-numbered addresses. Kingston’s ban goes into effect Thursday morning at 7 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m., while Forty Fort’s ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, parking in Forty Fort has been entirely banned on Wyoming Avenue, Welles Street, River Street, Slocum Street, Shoemaker Street, Dennison Street and Murray Street. Obviously, this ban only affects the parts of those streets that run through Forty Fort.

Kingston announced its municipal building will be closed on Thursday, additionally.

The Luzerne County Transit Authority announced on Monday that several of its routes would be shifted to extreme weather routes starting Wednesday evening. For a complete view of how the weather could affect your commute through LCTA, go to their website, lctabus.com.

The Times Leader will be covering the storm and the changes it causes as it happens over the next few days.