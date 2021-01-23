Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania held a grand opening of its latest retail stores at the Pittston Plaza, 2000 S. Township Blvd, Pittston, next to Redner’s Market. Shown at the ribbon cutting ceremony, left to right: Steve Albert, VP Human Resources; Lynn Mullen, Goodwill Industries; Christine Kobrynich, VP Retail Operations; Gerald T. Langan, Goodwill Industries president emeritus; PA State Rep. Michael Carroll; Kate Jones, Goodwill Industries CEO; Sam Ceccacci, Goodwill Industries board member; Ebony Schager, regional manager. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Gerald T. Langan, Goodwill Industries president emeritis, left, and state Rep. Michael Carroll, center, pause on a tour of the storage area to listen to Kate Jones, Goodwill Industries CEO.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>A fully stocked showroom of clothing and household goods are shown at the grand opening of the Goodwill Industries eighth retail location in NEPA at the Pittston Plaza.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>The Goodwill Industries Pittston Plaza retail store is stocked with household items.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Goodwill Industries cashier Joleen Nyzio, left, checks out another customer during the grand opening of the Pittston Plaza store.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON – The Pittston Plaza added another retail store this week when Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA opened a store located next to Redner’s Market.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Jan. 20 where Goodwill Industries officials along with state Rep. Michael Carroll were present for the grand opening.

With the addition of the Pittston Plaza location, Goodwill Industries now has eight locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pittston Plaza is located off the Pittston By-Pass at 2000 S. Township Blvd. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

– Tony Callaio

