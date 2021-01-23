🔊 Listen to this

Goodwill Industries cashier Joleen Nyzio, left, checks out another customer during the grand opening of the Pittston Plaza store.

The Goodwill Industries Pittston Plaza retail store is stocked with household items.

A fully stocked showroom of clothing and household goods are shown at the grand opening of the Goodwill Industries eighth retail location in NEPA at the Pittston Plaza.

Gerald T. Langan, Goodwill Industries president emeritis, left, and state Rep. Michael Carroll, center, pause on a tour of the storage area to listen to Kate Jones, Goodwill Industries CEO.

PITTSTON – The Pittston Plaza added another retail store this week when Goodwill Industries of Northeastern PA opened a store located next to Redner’s Market.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Jan. 20 where Goodwill Industries officials along with state Rep. Michael Carroll were present for the grand opening.

With the addition of the Pittston Plaza location, Goodwill Industries now has eight locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pittston Plaza is located off the Pittston By-Pass at 2000 S. Township Blvd. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

– Tony Callaio