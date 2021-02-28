🔊 Listen to this

A year ago, the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club kicked off the Invest in a Vest program. The photo shows the Janczewski family donating $300 toward a rifle-proof plated vest in the name of fallen Avoca Police Officer, Ricky Janczewski, at the Invest in a Vest fundraiser at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop. Left to right: Michael Coolbaugh, Wyoming Area Kiwanis, Nancy Janczewski, Tiffany Callaio, Wyoming Area Kiwanis, John Janczewski, brother of the late officer. Coolbaugh and Callaio are co-chair of the Invest in a Vest fundraiser.

The first set of vests were handed out in June 2020 at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop, Exeter. Wyoming Area Kiwanis Invest in a Vest co-chairs Michael Coolbaugh, left, and Tiffany Callaio, right, handed over rifle-proof vests to Exeter Borough Patrolman Tyler Atherholt during pick up.

EXETER – The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club has recently been notified it is the winner of the Pennsylvania Tier II project contest for 2020. This qualifies the club to be entered to the 2021 Kiwanis International Signature Project contest.

In 2020, the WAKC initiated the Invest in a Vest program raising money for rifle-proof vests, first aid kits and tourniquets, and donating them to all fire, police and EMT departments in the Wyoming Area School District, including the school. Each vest package had a price tag of $300.

“We are extremely excited to be recognized for all of our hard work,” Tiffany Callaio, WAKC secretary and Pennsylvania Kiwanis membership chair, said. “We couldn’t make this program and project a success without the community, businesses, and families that donated.”

The WAKC, a Tier II club with 28 or more members, was up against six other clubs statewide before taking the top Tier II prize chosen by a committee from the Pennsylvania District.

With the win, the club will be placed in the Kiwanis International’s Fifth Annual Signature Project Recognition Program where the gold, silver and bronze winners will be notified on Monday, March 22, 2021. Winners will be awarded at the 2021 Kiwanis International convention Thursday, June 24, 2021.

“We are really excited to showcase this project at the international level,” Callaio said. “We will be competing with 49 other Tier II districts from the U.S.A. and around the world.”

Signature projects, according to the Kiwanis International website, are to reoccur, enhance the Kiwanis image, demonstrate significant impact on the community in terms of monies raised or children servedand strengthen membership and partnership opportunities.

Initially, the club’s goal was to raise $21,000 for 70 vests to cover all of the municipalities in the Wyoming Area School District. The program was so successful, they surpassed the goal of $21,000 by $6,000. The extra vests purchased went to the City of Pittston Police Department.

Callaio said the WAKC isn’t done yet with the Invest in a Vest project. They are looking to raise additional money to purchase 36 more vests totaling $10,800 to outfit the rest of the municipalities in the Pittston Area School District, including the school district.

“Since we raised so much extra money, we decided to donate to the City of Pittston Police Department,” Callaio added. “Now we want to raise the rest of the money to outfit the rest of the towns that make up the Pittston Area School District.”

Callaio said the program has been so successful, other Kiwanis clubs from around state and country have inquired on how to run such a vest program.

The Wyoming Area School District is comprised of Wyoming, West Wyoming, Exeter, West Pittston, Harding and Falls.

Pittston Area School District is made up of Pittston, Pittston Twp., Avoca, Duryea, Dupont, Hughestown, Yatesville and Jenkins Twp.

Money donations are still being accepted to complete the project. You can send a check to: Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club, 1078 Wyoming Avenue, Box455, Wyoming, PA 18644.