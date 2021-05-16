Restaurant on the River is coming to Pittston

Restaurant on the River is coming to Pittston on July 15. The Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in order to host the dining event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston is at it again. In a continuing effort to make the city a beehive of activity, Restaurant on the River, is a brand new event has been developed in what city officials feel could be an event that can happen yearly.

The dinning event will be set on the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge, on the on Thursday, July 15, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 3:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Restaurant on the River will showcase one restaurant on the east side of the Susquehanna River and one from the west side as well as entertainment

Rikasa, Main Street, Pittston, and Grico’s, on Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, both owned by restaurateur Rob Friedman, are the two restaurants chosen for the debut of the dinning event.

“Two years ago when I took on this position (Main Street manager), a resident of the city came up to me and he said in Paris they have a dinner in a city or municipality where the street is blocked off and tables are done in white linen and have a dinner,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City’s Main Street manager, said. “The seed was planted and we thought we could do something big then when COVID hit, we had to postpone the idea until now.”

Mayor Michael Lombardo and Kroptavich began to brainstorm on the event when the idea of having the dinner on the bridge came up and they decided to go through with the idea.

“Restaurant on the River is another opportunity to create what I call a showcase event for downtown and programing,” Lombardo said. “This event will feature two great restaurants, Rikasa and Grico’s. It will allow for 200 individuals to really celebrate the fiesta on the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge.”

The planned meal will feature hors d’oeuvres, first course of Rikasa’s Signature Meatball, second course of Burrata Salad, main course choices of Roasted Filet Mignon, Sea Bass, Vegetable Tian and finished off with Milk Chocolate Budino dessert.

“I look at this event like a wedding event,” Kroptavich said. “It’s going to be fine dining on the bridge, live music, cocktail hour followed by a four-course meal. There will be entertainment, a selfie station and other surprises.”

Single ticket is $150, a couples ticket is $300 and tickets for a table of eight are $1,000. A table of ten will cost $1,250. Meals include top-shelf liquor, wine, champagn and beer.

“If this takes off, maybe we can have a farm-to-table dinner menu that will be at a lower price point,” Kroptavich said.

Kroptavich also said any profit left from the affair would go back into future Downtown Pittston Partnership events. To make a reservation, go to https://tinyurl.com/4kvmyycj. Reservations will be made on a first come and are only accepting 200 guests.

Rain dates are Saturday, July 17 or Sunday, July 18.