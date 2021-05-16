🔊 Listen to this

On Thursday, we heard words from the CDC that we’ve been waiting for in 14 months, we can drop the masks with some limitations.

We can now see the smiles behind the masks; we can embrace each other once again. We can sit next to each other without guilt.

The vaccine is working; make no mistake about it. The proof is in the numbers and we didn’t even hit the magic number of 70% vaccinated.

Science is prevailing, so much so that the recovery time on the 2020 pandemic has been cut in half from the 1918 pandemic. Without science, we would not have this opportunity to get back to normal again.

Of course, the new rules apply to those that are fully vaccinated. It will be 10 weeks for me since my second vaccine shot was administered, so I’m feeling pretty good about the mask decision.

The honor system is the call of the day, and there will be those who have not received the vaccine that will be at risk. This is a choice made by those who choose not to have the vaccine and/or never believed in the pandemic to begin with or believe the vaccine is a hoax or unsafe.

For those on the fence on getting vaccinated, please do so. For those not wanting a vaccine, rethink this.

The reason why I put out this plea is because it will be possible that those that can still get infected could set us back as a nation.

Let’s not forget what the main purpose of the vaccine is, it’s to prevent us from dying or even being hospitalized. I’ll take those odds any day over having to go out in public and worry if the person next to me can infect me.

One other thing that gets under my skin, Dr. Fauci is still getting beat over the head for speaking up on safety and the vaccine.

Let’s get something straight, Dr. Fauci doesn’t set the rules or regulations, he’s just a mouthpiece and listens to, primarily, the CDC. In other words, stop shooting the messenger. Fauci doesn’t sit in a lab somewhere peering through a microscope and come up with new rules.

COVID has been and continues to be a mystery in many ways, including all the variants from all over the world.

In the beginning, scientists didn’t know how the virus was transmitted so naturally, the advice was to wash down and sanitize everything. As science data got better, mindsets changed and when that happened, policy changed.

It just blew my mind knowing skeptics would shoot down every little thing the CDC would come up with. It’s 2021, not 1918 and science has advanced so far to the point that cancer is not longer a death sentence. Trust me, I’m proof of that.

I’ll be curious how things will shake down over the next week or two and to see what businesses will scrap the signs and decals on their doors to wear a mask entering their business.

Could it be that we are so used to wearing masks that some people won’t abandon them that fast?

Then there’s the debate if someone asks you if you were vaccinated. Is that a HIPPA thing? Is there a violation of rights?

I went to the doctors just the other day and the first thing they asked me if I was vaccinated. I have no issues with being asked. I’m very happy to say I did my duty to get vaccinated not only to protect myself but also to protect others.

I’m proud of the fact that I did my part in helping to get our town, county, state and country back on track again and to live a normal life without fear of being hospitalized or even die like a the eight friends of mine that died from COVID.

I still don’t get the reasoning behind not receiving a vaccine. Is it political? Is it that nobody wants to be told what to do? Is it still disbelief the virus ever existed and it was a hoax?

Again, I’m going with the science. Science and the medical field have served us well and many naysayers have benefited from science and the medical field at some point in their lives, so why not now?

I fully admit, I don’t get a flu shot. If the efficiency rate of the flu shot were as high as the COVID vaccine, I’d probably get a flu shot. At 95% or 96% effective, I’m going with the odds.

When I was faced with cancer, the odds were, if I had my cancerous prostate removed, I’d have a 94% cure rate. Did I want to have my prostate removed? Did I want to go through all the pain and side affects of a removed prostate? No. But I went with the odds to save my life or at least go with the percentages to ensure I’d live a normal lifespan.

Another big question facing naysayers is, if you have a child or children are you willing to have your child vaccinated?

Vaccinations work and have against chickenpox, DTP, hepatitis A & B, measles, mumps and rubella, polio and other diseases that have been eradicated or reduced significantly.

Trust science.

