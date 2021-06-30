Pittston officers visit recovering pit bull at ‘pet resort’

Nova poses with members of the City of Pittston Police Department. After the pup is fully recuperated, she’ll go to work with the department as a therapy dog.

PITTSTON — A dog recovering after being found neglected and abandoned on Davis Alley in Pittston earlier this month received a visit from her future employers — the officers responsible for rescuing the pup.

Nova, an eight-month old pit bull recovered on June 8 was visited by officers from the City of Pittston Police Department on Tuesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The dog is recuperating at Maxwell’s House, a “pet resort” for dogs and cats located on Tunnel Street in Pittston.

“The City Of Pittston Police Department made a special visit today to a special puppy (Nova) at Maxwell’s House,” the post reads.

The department reported that Nova was feeling “much better” and that Maxwell’s House would continue to care for and nurse Nova back to health until the pup is ready to get to work — as a therapy dog for the police department.

“Nova got to meet some of her new extended family,” the post said.

Screenshots taken from a video surveillance camera were uploaded to the department’s Facebook page on June 14. The department advised citizens to be on the lookout for a light-colored Ford Escape, believed to be a 2008-2012 model with a sunroof and a front license plate bracket.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Butler Street toward Fulton Street, according to police.

No arrests have been made yet in the incident.