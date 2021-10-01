🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s volunteer citizen Manager Search Committee on Thursday started discussing what it will do if county council does not narrow down the salary range for the top manager position.

When the last manager search commenced in 2015, committee members had concluded $140,000 was an appropriate minimum based on a review of compensation for county managers in similar counties.

Council ended up reverting to the full range stated in the county’s home rule charter, which says the manager can’t make more than the elected district attorney or less than 55% of the DA’s compensation.

As a result, the position was advertised in 2015-16 at $96,565 to $175,572.

Related Video

If council sticks with the charter wording, the range this time would be $102,116 to $185,665, which is the current DA compensation according to county officials.

Some critics said that unusually broad salary range may have deterred applicants.

“That’s too big,” prior search committee member Gerard O’Donnell told the current search committee Thursday. “There should be a small salary range commensurate with the job.”

O’Donnell and prior search committee member Gene A. Camoni gave a briefing on their past work at the request of current committee members now tasked with recommending the most qualified applicants to fill the position vacated by C. David Pedri.

Pedri had been hired at $120,000 and rose to an annual compensation of $137,333 this year.

While council hires the manager, the county’s home rule charter requires the outside committee to “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified” to council.

O’Donnell said the committee must accept the compensation set by council but said he is hopeful council members will consider a more condensed range expected by job seekers deciding whether to apply.

Council members have not yet discussed compensation for the next manager, although the search committee will need that information to start advertising the position.

Under its tentative timeline, the committee wants to advertise for approximately six weeks and start reviewing resumes in early December.

Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said council ultimately decides what it will pay, but the committee must handle the advertising.

Hackett said it may make sense for the committee to advertise only the maximum compensation and not state a minimum. He said he does not support a wide range and argued reasonable compensation is particularly important to recruit the best applicants in today’s job market.

Committee member Ray Wendolowski said he agrees the advertisement should focus on the maximum salary.

Committee member Rick Morelli said the committee also may consider referring to the prior manager’s compensation in the advertisement.

Several county council members also submitted requested written feedback to the committee on manager traits they believe are important and answers to other questions.

Pedri also said earlier this week he was unable to attend Thursday’s session as invited due to a scheduling conflict but will provide input to the committee as needed.

Committee members set an early February target date to present a list of finalists to council, although they agreed to keep the schedule flexible based on their satisfaction with the applicant pool.

They also agreed to perform in-person interviews of top finalists, as opposed to virtual sessions, even if it involves travel expenses.

Maintaining confidentiality for applicants will be “critical” so their current employment is not jeopardized, Hackett said, with other members expressing agreement. Alec Ryncavage, Sherri Homanko, Brian D. O’Donnell and Patrick Patte also serve on the committee.

Morelli cautioned the committee must carefully plan in-person interviews because names leak out, particularly if committee members bring an applicant through the courthouse and to other visible places.

The committee also voted Thursday to advertise for a solicitor at $100 to $150 per hour. The county law office won’t be involved in providing legal advice to avoid any concerns about the committee’s independence.

During his presentation with Camoni, O’Donnell said his best advice would be for committee members to remember their “true responsibility” is to all county citizens and taxpayers to help “find the best person to lead the county going forward.”