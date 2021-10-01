🔊 Listen to this

EXETER – The Wyoming Area 2021 homecoming court was recently selected by a vote of the senior class of 2022.

The 2021 homecoming courts comprises of Julia Crane, daughter of Pam and Mike Crane, Wyoming; Adreanna Cunningham, daughter of Laschelle Cunningham, Exeter; Gabriela Mirat, Spain, residing with Katie and Jay Duffy, West Pittston; Claudia Papa, Italy, residing with Frank and Lori Nocito, Exeter; Makenzie Switzer, daughter of Robert and Jacqueline Switzer, West Pittston; and Rosalind Tart, daughter of Shawanna and Michael Tart, West Pittston.

The homecoming queen will be announced at the pep rally on Friday, Oct. 8 at Jake Sobeski Stadium.

The homecoming queen and her court will be presented during the pre-game festivities against Lake Lehman at home on Friday, Oct. 8.

– Tony Callaio