PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA will be hosting the annual Community Awards when five awards will be handed out on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at The Banks.

With the merging of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and Greater Pittston YMCA’s into the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, both boards remain committed to ensuring the continuity of their distinct community events and programs.

For the Greater Pittston YMCA, their Annual Community Awards Dinner event held every fall is the pinnacle event on their programming calendar.

“The event focus is not about the YMCA but instead our community champions,” Kevin O’Boyle, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA board vice president, said. “The upcoming community awards dinner is a wonderful event where we honor deserving community leaders from many organizations for their years of service and support. Part of the YMCA’s mission is making our community a better place to live, work and play so we take great pleasure in celebrating those individuals who are working towards that common goal – like our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Carmen Ambrosino.”

The 2021 Greater Pittston Community Award recipients who have all contributed to Greater Pittston and beyond in addition to Ambrosino are: Corporate Distinction Award: Independent Graphics; Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year Award: Denise Truesdale; James and Jean Yates Youth Leadership Award: Jaden Pepe; Spirit of the Community Award: Greg Holl.

Tickets, sponsorships and ad brochure messages are available for purchase online or in person at either YMCA Branch. Tickets are limited and reservations are due by October 8.

Funds raised during the event will support the YMCA pre-K student scholarships, feeding programs during summer camp and other unique programs. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/344tn2mh or email Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA executive director janelle.drach@wvymca.org or call 570-931-3700.