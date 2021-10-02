🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Area class of 1971 recently held a 50th reunion at the Wyoming Hose Co. Hall. Classmates, family and former teachers gathered for a weekend of activities. Front: Tom Kelly. Seated, left to right: Frank Rizzo, Angel Zurenda Gregory, Kim Kosick-Mattioli, Vonny Richards Shoemaker, Cathy Shulna, Carole Troynacki, Anne Dwyer Mecca, Cindy Tompkins Coplan, Alberta Nerozzi Hetro, Tom Marriott, Tom Amico. Second row: Fred Marianacci, John Casey, Jim Pagliarini, Robert Burry, Karen Sakocius Lane, Patty McCole Ginochetti, Barbara Jeffery VanDuzer, Mary Ann Pantucci Brague, Donna Wint Phillips, Donna Marie Homnick Campbell, Linda Paluck Weber, Tom Dziak (behind), Gill Altherolt, Robert Memory, Angelo Falzone. Third row: Jay Freid, Robert DiPietro, Joe Kopko, Tom Skilonger, John Gadomski, Bill Hatten, Jayne Algar Dohman, Ellen Sharkey O’Donnell. Back: John Basta. Absent from photo: Joe Romani, Gary Dymond, Jacqueline Richards Jacek, Jane Colver Schlaak.

From left: Linda Pauluck Weber, John Ormando, Donna Marie and Homnick Campbell.

Wyoming Area classmates join former faculty member Carl Rosencrance for a photo. Front: Donna Wint Phillips. Back row: Jim Pagliarini, Rosencrance and John Casey.

Wyoming Area class of 1971 classmates Fred Marianacci, left, and Tom Kelly, catch up the hallway of the Wyoming Hose Co. Hall during the 50th class reunion.

WYOMING – The Wyoming Area class of 1971 held a 50th reunion at the Wyoming Hose Co. Hall on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Classmates, family, and former teachers gathered for a weekend of activities.