Home News Wyoming Area Class of 1971 holds 50th reunion NewsTop Stories Wyoming Area Class of 1971 holds 50th reunion By Sunday Dispatch - October 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp From left: Alberta Nerozzi Hetro, Tom Marriott, Patty McCole Bartusiak, John Casey, Donna Marie Homnick Campbell and Gill Atherholt. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch 🔊 Listen to this Wyoming Area class of 1971 classmates Fred Marianacci, left, and Tom Kelly, catch up the hallway of the Wyoming Hose Co. Hall during the 50th class reunion. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Wyoming Area classmates join former faculty member Carl Rosencrance for a photo. Front: Donna Wint Phillips. Back row: Jim Pagliarini, Rosencrance and John Casey. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch From left: Linda Pauluck Weber, John Ormando, Donna Marie and Homnick Campbell. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Wyoming Area class of 1971 recently held a 50th reunion at the Wyoming Hose Co. Hall. Classmates, family and former teachers gathered for a weekend of activities. Front: Tom Kelly. Seated, left to right: Frank Rizzo, Angel Zurenda Gregory, Kim Kosick-Mattioli, Vonny Richards Shoemaker, Cathy Shulna, Carole Troynacki, Anne Dwyer Mecca, Cindy Tompkins Coplan, Alberta Nerozzi Hetro, Tom Marriott, Tom Amico. Second row: Fred Marianacci, John Casey, Jim Pagliarini, Robert Burry, Karen Sakocius Lane, Patty McCole Ginochetti, Barbara Jeffery VanDuzer, Mary Ann Pantucci Brague, Donna Wint Phillips, Donna Marie Homnick Campbell, Linda Paluck Weber, Tom Dziak (behind), Gill Altherolt, Robert Memory, Angelo Falzone. Third row: Jay Freid, Robert DiPietro, Joe Kopko, Tom Skilonger, John Gadomski, Bill Hatten, Jayne Algar Dohman, Ellen Sharkey O’Donnell. Back: John Basta. Absent from photo: Joe Romani, Gary Dymond, Jacqueline Richards Jacek, Jane Colver Schlaak. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch WYOMING – The Wyoming Area class of 1971 held a 50th reunion at the Wyoming Hose Co. Hall on Saturday, Sept. 26. Classmates, family, and former teachers gathered for a weekend of activities. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR My Corner, Your Corner: Two more area residents I’m lucky to have met Greater Pittston Santa Squad holds golf tournament Gabriella Doran donates to Children’s Miracle Network