Like many writers, some weeks you have a big fat zero in your mind for a column and other weeks you have too much. This week I have a little bit of this and a little bit of that.

It’s always good when you see old friends and faces from your past for an impromptu visit. Such was the case this past week when I ran into my mother’s friend’s son, brother and nephew.

Now, granted, the meeting would have taken on a different meaning if my mom and her good friend, Rose Colarusso, were still alive, and I did bump into these folks over the years when my mom and Rose were both living. But this time was different.

I knew the visit had a different feel to it and I bet Rose’s son Ron, her brother Andrew LaFratte and nephew Joseph felt the same way.

Talking in the present is something we always take for granted, because we know if my mother and Rose were still alive, we’d be seeing them again.

Speaking in the past has an air of sadness to it. Yes, we can laugh at all the stories from days gone by and relive some fun moments, but knowing our dear loved ones are no longer here to share that happiness and laughter is sad.

I couldn’t tell you when and where my mother met Rose, but I do know I was aware of her at a very young age. In fact, when I was 14 years old and the Agnes Flood ravaged Rose’s West Pittston home on Exeter Avenue, she, her son, and her daughter, Joy, stayed with us until they were able to move back into their house.

As I told Ron the other day, it was fun as a 14-year-old, but I’m not sure he and his family found it that much fun, after all, the had a ton of clean up to do at their house and it wasn’t going to be much fun to them. I’m sure the stress level was over the top.

Ron and I reminisced about the flood and how we both could remember the smell of flood mud.

Andrew and his son Joseph lived on the east side of the river so they were not affected, but listened happily just the same.

Andrew, now in his 80s and looking better than I do, recalled my dad on a few occasions during our conversation. It’s really nice to hear stories about my father and how well he was thought of.

As you can tell, our conversation pretty much centered on how much we missed our moms, sister, aunt and friend.

The Colarussos and LaFrattes are great people and it was such fun to sit with them, even though it was for 20 minutes.

If you ever get a chance to reminisce, don’t pass up the chance. I walked away from the conversation feeling upbeat, happy and proud.

After this past week, are we finally saying goodbye to summer? I sure hope not.

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw 84 degrees on my Alexa Echo device this past Friday. I live for 80-degree weather, and I can only hope we get to experience a true Indian Summer in late autumn.

Even this past Thursday was warm enough that to cover a story on another group visiting Pittston to get ideas from the city, I didn’t need a jacket. I brought one in the car, you know, “just in case.” I didn’t need it.

What a day to showcase the city and its art to people from Forrest City and Carbondale who are working with a group out of Doylestown called Eastwick Solutions, who specialize in helping communities with economic development, trails and other areas.

It seems Pittston is a poster child for outside agencies and municipalities to get some ideas from the city on how to help their own communities.

About 13 or so were in the group, and I have to tell you, they were full of smiles during the tour as well as having a ton of questions for Mayor Lombardo. It had to be a proud moment for the mayor and the city.

Speaking of the city, it seems like summer has flown by, and even the Pittston Prohibition event of last month on Sunday, Sept. 19, feels like it was three months ago.

I have to tell you, on a personal level, for the first time in at least 35 years, my street was paved last week. What a relief.

Driving down my street was like traveling on a dirt road during an African safari. I often teased council people that every time I drove down my street, I’d need a new kidney. It was rough for sure.

With the current sitting council, the job got done and I won’t ever have to worry about my street again … well, that is until one of the utility companies start to dig it up. Ouch.

Actually, it’s pretty nice driving all the way to Kingston on the west side from West Pittston. The only exception is the Borough of Exeter not having Wyoming Avenue paved. I’m not sure why, but if I were a betting man, I’d say it’s probably due to an upcoming sewer project.

This week, get those sweaters ready; fall is here, the annual Pittston Area/Wyoming Area is on Oct. 29, and soon Thanksgiving.

