SCRANTON — Grace Washney, of West Wyoming, is among the 18 students of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2025 awarded four-year, full-tuition Presidential Scholarships.

Presidential Scholarships are awarded to incoming first-year students with outstanding records in high school and notable community involvement. The scholarship covers four years of full tuition provided that the student maintains at least a 3.25 grade point average.

Washney graduated as valedictorian from Wyoming Area Secondary Center. An AP scholar with honor, she received first, second and third place medals in hovercraft, astronomy and mission possible, respectively, for her school’s Science Olympiad Team, as well as first place in Health Care Administration for her school’s Future Business Leaders of America program. She played basketball and served as captain of the varsity field hockey team and won her school’s award for the highest average of a student athlete. Washney was also a member of the Key Club and Student Council.

Working with the Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre program as a member of the Class of 2021 and as a senior advisor, she collaborated with a local wellness center to raise more than three thousand dollars for World Cancer Day and create 100 boxes for the Jared Box organization. A member of the University’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program and Magis Honors Programs in STEM, she will major in biochemistry and philosophy on the premed track. She is the daughter of Robert and Jennifer Washney-Thomas, who is a 1987 graduate of The University of Scranton.