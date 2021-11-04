🔊 Listen to this

It turns out Tim McGinley will be the lone Democrat left on the 11-member Luzerne County Council in January because county Councilman Robert Schnee switched his registration from Democrat to Republican last summer without fanfare.

This striking transformation largely stems from county voters’ Tuesday decision to fill all five vacant council seats with Republican contenders John Lombardo, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., Brian Thornton, Kevin Lescavage and incumbent Chris Perry, according to unofficial results.

In addition to McGinley and Schnee, the five new council members will serve with Republicans LeeAnn McDermott, Kendra Radle, Stephen J. Urban and the Republican council chooses to fill Walter Griffith’s seat now that he was apparently elected county controller Tuesday, unseating Democratic incumbent Controller Michelle Bednar.

“The results are the results,” McGinley said Wednesday. “It was a big victory for the Republican side and a big disappointment for the Democratic side.”

Schnee said he changed his registration to Republican at the end of June “because of what was going on at the national level.”

“It has nothing to do with local Democratic leadership,” Schnee said, emphasizing he still has the utmost respect for county Democratic Chairwoman Kathy Bozinski and the party’s executive committee.

“Just because I changed my registration, I still support working families and union workers and their working rights,” Schnee added. “I promise I’ll always maintain those values to stick up for the working families.”

Bozinski said the election was “incredibly disappointing on all levels.”

She said the Democratic contenders were “all outstanding, qualified candidates with great ideas and plans to better this county.”

“The majority of them have a proven track record of advocating for the taxpayers and residents of the county. They all worked incredibly hard and visited communities and met with people in every corner of this county,” Bozinski said. “In the end that was not enough.”

Party leaders will be meeting to discuss lessons they can glean from the outcome, she said.

“Now we reassess and move forward.”

Council reaction

With Schnee’s party switch, council currently has four Democrats, including McGinley. Democrat Linda McClosky Houck and Republican Harry Haas are wrapping up their third terms, which is the max under the county’s home rule charter.

Incumbent Democrats Sheila Saidman and Matthew Vough did not win reelection Tuesday. Democratic contenders Jane Walsh Waitkus, Maryann V. Velez and Jimmy Sabatino also did not make the cut in Tuesday’s general.

Saidman described Tuesday’s Republican sweep as “unbelievable” and largely blames national party clashes and fighting over the proposed Build Back Better plan.

“I don’t think it had so much to do with the people who were running. I think it was the national attitude,” Saidman said.

Saidman said she is proud of her record and has received many notes from voters disappointed over her loss.

“I ran the best campaign I could. I don’t think I could have done any more,” she said. “I’m not sad. I’m disappointed.”

Sabatino congratulated the winners Wednesday.

“The fate of the county is in their hands. I hope they do right by the taxpayers,” he said.

Schnee expressed disappointment over the losses of Vough and Saidman, saying they supported initiatives to reduce the deficit, upgrade the credit rating, restore the courthouse, restructure bonds at lower fixed rates, attract development projects on mine-scarred land and repair roads and bridges.

Vough also spearheaded formation of the County Cares Commission to focus on homelessness and substance use disorder recovery, Schnee said.

“Matt Vough didn’t lose. Luzerne County lost,” Schnee said of Vough’s departure the end of this year.

Schnee said Saidman was knowledgeable and cast votes that “came from the heart.”

McGinley declined to predict how the change could impact county government, which provides a wide range of services that include property assessment, 911 emergency call-taking, criminal justice, courts, prison incarceration, elections and Children and Youth.

The county’s capital projects fund is nearly depleted because there is no longer a cushion from past projects to fund repairs and other work without new borrowing.

Council also must select a manager and confirm any manager nominees for division head posts, including the administrative services overseer position currently vacant.

A new council chair also will be needed in January because McGinley had announced early this year and several times since that he wants someone else to take the post.