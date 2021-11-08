🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County government added 23 new workers in October, while 25 left county employment, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

Thirteen of the new employees are working in the county’s prison system, the report said.

Stanley Betkoski and James Chernavage were hired as prison lieutenants at $30.29 per hour, while Cathy Davies is a new prison bookkeeper at $13.58 per hour.

The remaining prison employees are correctional officers starting at $16.25 per hour: James Cassidy, Lamar Harris, Benjamin Kopka, Jalen McClary, Matthew Mickowski, Jonas Mininger, Samantha Shimko, Matthew Shutt, Connor Taffner and Matthew Wrubel.

Five new workers are in Children and Youth. These employees and their hourly rates: Marie Cole, clerk/typist, $13.32; Deneceio Herbert and Stephenie Wemmer, caseworker 1s, $16.62; Charles Wasko, caseworker 2, $19.98; and Cynthia Vaccarelli, social service aide, $14.34.

Also hired: Susan Bayer, Aging Agency alternate food service worker, $12.10; James Castner, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $18.64; Lissa Mesa, domestic relations receptionist, $12.70; Allison Vozniak, licensing administrative assistant, $16.36; and Laureen Yeager-Pierce, court custody master, $35.71.

Departures

Nineteen employees resigned in October.

Seven were in Children and Youth: Tyler Gates, Connie Morel and Mary Stein, caseworker 2s; Linda Mlodzienski, legal assistant; Diamond Phanelson and Kayla Samec, caseworker 1s; and Robin Ritsick, caseworker manager.

Four resignations were in the Aging Agency: Colleen Boyko and Amber Wanko, care managers; Phyllis Drum, part-time case aide; and Angela Yakoski, care manager supervisor.

The other resignations: Stephanie Arosen, 911 telecommunicator; Caitlin Beamer, corrections executive secretary; Karen Doknovitch, veteran affairs officer; Thomas Geibus and Stephen Maley, building/grounds custodial workers; Max Lubin, assistant public defender; Gene Molino, part-time assistant district attorney; and Robert Morgan, election director.

Retirement

Three Children and Youth employees retired in October: clerk Ruth Burns, assistant administrator Deanna Habib and caseworker supervisor Judith Newman. Building/grounds custodial worker John Conwell Jr. also retired.

Under terminations, the county listed Children and Youth program specialist Janice Bonner and building/grounds custodial worker James Newman.

Internal merit hires

Nine workers changed positions in October.

The impacted workers and their hourly compensation: Sarah Acker, aging care manager, $19.76; Michelle Bellanco, court judicial assistant, $19.61; Courtney Bittenbender, Children and Youth clerk/typist, $17.98; Shannon Crake Lapsansky, interim chief county solicitor, $49.46; Sean Davis, Aging Agency program analyst, $20.51; Vito DeLuca, part-time solicitor, $23.60; Carly Hislop, assistant district attorney, $28.99; Albert Keefe, Children and Youth management technician, $16.62; and Mary Stein, minimal offenders’ unit lieutenant, $30.29.

Council meeting

Council will hold a voting meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday,

A work session will follow to discuss some options for the county’s $113 million American Rescue Plan earmark.

The evening will wrap up with a 2022 budget work session focused on general government expenses and the District Attorney’s Office.

The meeting will be at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with a remote attendance option posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.