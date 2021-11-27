Winter sports teams in Pennsylvania were allowed to begin scrimmaging against other schools as early as Friday and Greater Pittston teams were scheduled to start taking advantage of that option Saturday.

The Wyoming Area boys basketball and wrestling teams and Pittston Area boys basketball teams were all scheduled to scrimmage Saturday morning with the Pittston Area girls basketball team following at noon.

Wyoming Area has its first girls basketball scrimmage scheduled for Tuesday and Pittston Area wrestling joins in Thursday.

Official practices for the winter sports season began Nov. 19.

Returning to action

The Wyoming Area boys and girls swimming program is back after mechanical problems at the school’s pool and complications of trying to practice and compete elsewhere under COVID-19 regulations in place at the time led to a decision to sit out the 2020-21 season.

Wyoming Area will rent the Pittston Area pool on a daily basis until repairs at its pool are completed, which is currently estimated for late December.

The school has postponed its scheduled Wyoming Valley Conference opener from Dec. 14 and is scheduled to make its competitive return in conference meets Dec. 22 at Holy Redeemer.

MMI Prep was the only WVC school to sit out the entire winter sports season of 2020-21 for COVID precautions.

The Preppers will serve as Wyoming Area’s opponent when WVC play begins in basketball.

Wyoming Area is at MMI Prep in a Jan. 3 WVC Division 2 girls game. MMI Prep is at the Wyoming Area boys Jan. 4.

More openers

The winter sports season gets underway in terms of game action Dec. 10.

Wyoming Area jumps right into the Bloomsburg Tip-Off Tournament in girls basketball, opening against Mahanoy Area in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 10-11.

The Wyoming Area boys basketball team is at Lackawanna Trail for a non-league game the same night

Both the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area wrestling teams will have a busy opening day Dec. 11 in the Gary Woodruff Duals at Wyalusing.

Pittston Area basketball seasons start later that day with the girls hosting Delaware Valley in the afternoon and the boys playing at Nanticoke at night in non-league games.

Swimming and wrestling conference action begins locally Dec. 15.

Pittston Area is at Nanticoke that afternoon in swimming.

Wilkes-Barre Area is at Pittston Area in Division 1 and Wyoming Area is at Berwick in Division 2 in wrestling openers that night.

The start of WVC basketball after the New Year includes Pittston Area at Dallas in Division 1 girls Jan. 3 and Dallas at Pittston Area in Division 1 boys Jan. 4.