I love talking to people in our area that really want to make a difference. Robert Bresnahan Jr. is just one of those people, and he not only wants to make a difference, he’s extremely excited about the future of Greater Pittston.

Bresnahan is a Wyoming native, a graduate of Wyoming Seminary and the University of Scranton, has been involved in the family electrical construction business, Kuharchik Construction, for a very long time. You can say it’s in his DNA since his grandparents, Walter and Rhonda Kuharchik, started it more than 40 years ago.

Rob, 31, currently serves as CEO at Kuharchik Construction.

Bresnahan is investing in downtown Pittston were he acquired a worn down, dilapidated building across from Luzerne County Community College extension building.

He turned a two-story building into three stories and has big plans for housing as well as retail at the street level.

His newest acquisition is the former Landmark Bank building at the corner of Broad and Main streets. The purchase of this building is so new; he’s studying all of his options very carefully on what direction to take.

Bresnahan is very community minded getting involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Pennsylvania and the Rotary Club of Wyoming. He recently sent a crew from Kuharchik Construction to Louisiana after that area was destroyed by a devastating tornado.

It will be interesting to see the direction Bresnahan will take with his Pittston City projects and other projects down the line.

No matter the direction, I’m pretty sure the projects will not only benefit him, of course, but will be great assets to the community.

I hope Rob can take his ideas and use them in other municipalities in Greater Pittston.

Speaking of downtown Pittston, Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, is excited for 2022 events in the city that she has been planning. Of course, with COVID rearing its ugly head again, who is to say what will happen over the next six to eight months.

I can recall feeling a lot more desperate, scared and unsure of what the summer of 2021 would be and as the spring and early summer came and went, so did the COVID cases to the point were we all pretty much tossed the masks when Luzerne County was registering only five to 10 cases a day.

Even with COVID cases hitting record numbers, I feel safe that I will not get deathly ill due to the vaccine shots and booster I received.

Mask wearing seems to be the call of the day, and many establishments and sports arena are requiring them to be worn, but yet there are some that have a hard time abiding with the rules.

The line seems to be drawn in the sand on what party affiliation seems to protest wearing masks or even getting vaccinated.

Just over the past month, two of my friends were hospitalized with COVID. One was fortunate to get out of the hospital after a two-week stay on 100% oxygen while the other is fighting to stay alive. Both friends, unfortunately, were not vaccinated. I only wish they had been.

For some reason, there are a number of people that believe they would never contract COVID or that the vaccine is harmful.

This kind of logic defies me. It’s 2022, not 1922, and science has come a long way to believe what myself and millions and millions of people across the globe will be doomed because we believed in science to protect ourselves from dying. That’s just crazy thinking.

Most of you do not follow professional tennis and the upcoming Grand Slam tournament is about to start in Australia. The Australia government is requiring all participants to be vaccinated to enter the country and tournament.

One such player, No. 1 in the world male, Novak Djokovic is pursuing the all-time Grand Slam tournament win total and is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic tried to enter the country but is currently being detained by authorities because he will not divulge is vaccination status. He once said he was opposed to the vaccinations, giving the Australian government suspicion he has not received any vaccines.

As of this past Friday, Jan. 6, he is being held in a quarantine hotel but has taken his appeal to a higher court of law.

Djokovic is looking for a medical excuse for his reason to enter the country and tournament. I’m not sure how that works, but you have a world-class athlete entering a worl-class sporting event that I would assume you need to be in great shape and healthy, looking for a medical excuse to play without a vaccine.

It will be interested to see what the government of Australia does.

And speaking of government, I’d like to congratulate Kendra Radle on becoming the new Luzerne County Council chair with Pittston’s John Lombardo as vice chair. Both are in council members are their 20s.

We have such great Greater Pittston representation on Luzerne County Council in Radle, Lombardo, Kevin Lescavage and Brian Thornton. Of all four, Radle is the only incumbent.

Thornton and Lescavage are former West Pittston Council members; Lombardo is a current EMT and firefighter for the City of Pittston.

Good luck and great wisdom in running the county.

