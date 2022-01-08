Pittston Mayor Lombardo sworn-in for fourth term

West Pittston swore-in borough officials to office on Jan. 3. Left to right: Jared Jordan, council (newly elected), Bill Bohn (re-elected), Jim Butera (re-elected), Ellen Quinn (re-elected), Mayor Angelo Alfano (newly elected), were sworn-in by District Magistrate Joseph Carmody.

WEST PITTSTON – Angelo Alfano has followed his late father’s footsteps, first by taking over his council seat after his father’s untimely death and now as the newly elected Mayor of West Pittston, the town of his birthplace.

“I’m excited for it. It’s a huge honor,” Alfano said, on taking over as the mayor of West Pittston. “Getting to finish my dad’s term on council and now getting to do this, it’s exciting.”

Alfano, 49, took over for his father, Charles Alfano, on council when his dad passed away in 2019 until the end of his term.

Over a year ago, Alfano was approached by then mayor Tom Blaskiewicz to see if he was interested in running for mayor of the borough.

“(Blaskiewicz) thought it would be a good idea I run, and he said my dad would be proud if I ever became mayor,” Alfano explained. “So I threw my hat in the ring.”

The top job in the past as mayor of West Pittston was to oversee the police department, but with the recent decision to merge all five municipalities that encompass the Wyoming Area School District, Alfano’s role would change.

“I know myself and West Wyoming having a new mayor, we are going to have to get us up to speed then they can move forward on the regionalization of the police force,” Alfano said. “From what I’ve heard, all mayors of each town along with a council member will be a regional police board member with the exception of Harding and Exeter Twp., they will have two supervisors.”

Mayor Alfano doesn’t believe residents in Wyoming Area will see a big difference in coverage.

“Right now, if you call 9-1-1, you’ll see you get people covering for each other, so I don’t think it will be rough, but like anything new until everyone reaches a comfort level with it,” Alfano said.

As Alfano starts his new role, he would like to be the borough’s top cheerleader in hope of getting West Pittston residents getting back town pride that he was used to growing up in the borough.

Also on Alfano’s agenda is meeting with surrounding town mayors, especially Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

“I would love to pick Mike Lombardo’s brain. It’s amazing what he’s been able to do over the years,” Alfano said. “Even when (Mayor) Jason Klush was there, they didn’t skip a beat. It’s amazing how they built Main Street back up, and I know we’re not a Main Street destination like Pittston, but to bring back community pride and have events like Pittston would be great.”

In addition to meeting with Lombardo, Alfano said he is very interested in getting briefed with Lombardo and Luzerne County on what the status is of the Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge that has been close for several months.

“I would love to know the status of the bridge to see if it will be fixed or not to fix it or to see what direction they are heading,” Alfano said.

Alfano said he plans on being a hands-on official stating if someone reached out to him, he would respond personally.

“This is a customer service position,” Alfano said. “We have to make sure we are answering people’s questions – it’s important. I’d rather be an open book and communicate with everybody.”

“We have a nice little town and we are in our 10th year of recovering from the flood, and it’s time to do little things to bring people to the borough,” Alfano said. “We seem to be known as a Halloween destination, and that’s what I want to do is take advantage of events like that to bring people here.”

Alfano is the controller/office manager at Kuharchik Construction, Exeter, and with the company’s support; he feels he will be able to serve the people of West Pittston without great restrictions.

Alfano has been married for 21 years to his wife, Holly, and the couple have two sons, Charlie (a freshman at Villanova) and Tanner (a sophomore at Wyoming Area).

Alfano is a long time volunteer/officer with the West Pittston Little League.

Along with Alfano being sworn-in on Jan. 3, council members Jared Jordan, Bill Bohn, Jim Butera and Ellen Quinn took the oath of office. Tax Collector George Miller was sworn-in to his sixth term.

The rest of West Pittston council includes: John Hood, Ray Judge and Ian Stevenson.

City of Pittston

The City of Pittston held a swearing-in ceremony seeing, incumbents Lombardo and Councilman Kenneth Bangs taking the oath of office once again.

Lombardo began his fourth term as mayor. He served from 1998 to 2006, then re-elected in 2018 to present.

Donna McFadden-Connors was also sworn-in returning to council, a seat she held in the past until 2009 when she was appointed and served out the rest of Mayor Joseph Keating’s term after he stepped down. With that move, McFadden-Connors became the first female mayor in the city’s 128-year history.

Bangs and McFadden-Connors will serve alongside councilmen Joseph McLean and Danny Argo who is also the deputy mayor.