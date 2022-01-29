🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University Provost David M. Ward announced the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

The following local students were named to the list:

• Khizar Ali of Jenkins Township

• Marissa Blackburn of Wyoming

• Molly Blaskiewicz of Pittston Township

• Anna Rose Breznay of Pittston

• Kyra Britzke of Wyoming

• Joseph Carey of Pittston

• Emily Cherkauskas of Pittston

• Caitlin Conway of Pittston

• Kaylee Copp of Hughestown

• Matthew Costello of Pittston

• Derek Cunius of Pittston

• Gianna DeSanto of Duryea

• Christine Dugan of Pittston

• Alexandra Dunn of Pittston

• Adam Felinski of Pittston

• Elizabeth Frederick of Pittston

• Genevieve Frederick of Pittston

• Gabrielle Galonis of Pittston

• Sydney Hornlein of Pittston

• Aleah Kranson of Exeter

• Brendan Lee of West Pittston

• Cassandra Lombardo of Pittston

• Colleen McDonald of Wyoming

• Kyle Miscavage of Duryea

• Stephanie Nowak of Exeter

• Krishna Patel of Duryea

• Rachel Pisarcik of West Wyoming

• Joseph Ranieli of Duryea

• Matthew Rinaldi of Duryea

• Briauna Robinson of West Pittston

• Bryan Rowan of Pittston

• Alexis Smith of Pittston

• Riley Smith of Wyoming

• Cristina Spradlin of Exeter

• Seth Toole of Duryea

• Enrique Velazquez-Sanchez of Wyoming

• Olivia Williams of West Wyoming