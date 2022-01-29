WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University Provost David M. Ward announced the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Khizar Ali of Jenkins Township
• Marissa Blackburn of Wyoming
• Molly Blaskiewicz of Pittston Township
• Anna Rose Breznay of Pittston
• Kyra Britzke of Wyoming
• Joseph Carey of Pittston
• Emily Cherkauskas of Pittston
• Caitlin Conway of Pittston
• Kaylee Copp of Hughestown
• Matthew Costello of Pittston
• Derek Cunius of Pittston
• Gianna DeSanto of Duryea
• Christine Dugan of Pittston
• Alexandra Dunn of Pittston
• Adam Felinski of Pittston
• Elizabeth Frederick of Pittston
• Genevieve Frederick of Pittston
• Gabrielle Galonis of Pittston
• Sydney Hornlein of Pittston
• Aleah Kranson of Exeter
• Brendan Lee of West Pittston
• Cassandra Lombardo of Pittston
• Colleen McDonald of Wyoming
• Kyle Miscavage of Duryea
• Stephanie Nowak of Exeter
• Krishna Patel of Duryea
• Rachel Pisarcik of West Wyoming
• Joseph Ranieli of Duryea
• Matthew Rinaldi of Duryea
• Briauna Robinson of West Pittston
• Bryan Rowan of Pittston
• Alexis Smith of Pittston
• Riley Smith of Wyoming
• Cristina Spradlin of Exeter
• Seth Toole of Duryea
• Enrique Velazquez-Sanchez of Wyoming
• Olivia Williams of West Wyoming