Brandon Matthews was hovering around the cut line early in the second round Monday before going on the streak that carried him to a tie for 22nd at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second event of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour at The Abaco Club.

Matthews played the final 14 holes in 6-under-par, making the cut with six shots to spare on the way to a 9-under-par, 279 for the tournament, which concluded Wednesday.

The Pittston Area and Temple University graduate shot rounds of 72, 67, 71 and 69.

Including the season-opening, 33rd-place finish, Matthews has shot par or better in seven of the season’s first eight rounds.

Matthews started the second round on the 10th tee and closed it with an eagle on the 495-yard, par-5, eighth hole, followed by a birdie on the 425-yard, par-4, ninth hole.

The Korn Ferry Tour moves to the traditional Thursday-to-Sunday schedule this week for the third event, the Panama Championship.