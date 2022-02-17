🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council spent two hours Wednesday night publicly interviewing a dozen Republican applicants for an open county council seat.

The seat was vacated by Republican Walter Griffith now that he is controller, and his replacement will serve through Jan. 2, 2024 and receive $8,000 annually.

Council is expected to vote on the appointment at its regularly scheduled public meeting on Feb. 22.

The 12 applicants, along with some basic background from their submissions to council:

Related Video

• Carl Bienias III, of Hanover Township, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in political science from King’s College and obtained a law degree from the Widener University School of Law.

He is licensed to practice before the state Supreme Court and works for a law firm assigned to matters throughout the state.

• Dave Chaump, of West Pittston, has a bachelor’s degree in professional music from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, teaching certification from Marywood University in Scranton and a master’s degree in instructional technology from Wilkes University.

He has worked as a music educator at the Abington Heights School District in Clarks Summit since 2003 and also participates in several additional ventures in the music and entertainment field.

• Thomas Dombroski, of Dallas, has bachelor’s degrees in accounting and information systems from King’s College.

He has been the president/owner of a commercial real estate rental business in Wilkes-Barre since 1993.

• Greg Griffin, of Swoyersville, has Act 120 Municipal Police Officer certification from Lackawanna College and graduated from the Houston Police Academy in Texas and the U.S. Army Armor School in Kentucky.

He has worked as a municipal police officer and as a corrections officer at the State Correctional Institution at Retreat. He is founder of the Mother’s Opioid Committee in Wilkes-Barre and coordinator of the New Roots Wilkes-Barre Blight Committee.

• David Kelley, of Laflin, has an associate’s degree in general science and has worked as a paraprofessional since 2008, most recently at the Wilkes-Barre Area School District since September 2013.

He also has served as head varsity boys’ lacrosse coach at Coughlin High School since he founded that program in 2016.

• Ron Knapp, of Nanticoke, graduated from the Allied Medical and Technical Institute.

He served in the Army Reserves as an administrative specialist for more than three years and was honorably discharged in 2008. He has owned and operated a rental property business since 1989.

• Bill Levinson, of Wilkes-Barre, has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Penn State University and master’s degrees in chemistry/engineering, business administration and operations research and applied statistics.

He has been principal of Levinson Productivity Systems, P.C. since 2002 and previously worked as a staff engineer.

• Jessica Morgan, of Dallas, has a bachelor’s degree in English education from Wilkes University and a a master’s degree in business from Wilkes University.

Her professional experience included work in public affairs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency from 2001 to 2012 and a past position as compliance officer for the Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division.

• Richard Nardone, of Wapwallopen, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Wilkes.

He has more than 40 years of experience in human resources management, labor relations and general operations management for private-sector firms and is now semi-retired. Nardone also is a pilot.

• John Newman, of Nanticoke, is retired after a 32-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.

He worked as a mid-level manager for 15 years and as a postal career executive for a decade, including a position as city operations director in the Baltimore division.

• Jared O’Donnell, of Butler Township, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King’s College.

He has held insurance management positions since 2014 and currently works as regional sales executive for Distinguished Programs. O’Donnell also served on the Hazleton Area School Board from 2013 through 2017.

• Arthur Savokinas, of Pittston Township, has a bachelor of arts degree from King’s College and a master of science degree from the University of Scranton.

He has served as school administrator in the Pittston Area School District since 2008 and previously worked as a social studies teacher in the district.

Knapp and Bienias both ran for council last year but did not secure nominations in the 2021 primary. Knapp received 8,546 votes, while Bienias secured 8,383 votes in the primary.

Fourteen citizens had applied for Griffith’s council seat, but two were deemed ineligible, according to county officials.

Applicant Martin Dartoe had not been registered as a Republican dating back to Nov. 5, 2019, when Griffith had been elected, as required by the county’s home rule charter, officials said. Applicant Sean Donahue did not submit a resume and other documentation requested in council’s public advertisement, officials said.

Speaking during public comment Wednesday, Griffith praised council’s interview process and said he was impressed by the experience of applicants.