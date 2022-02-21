🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Election Board is scheduled to discuss Spanish language ballots at its meeting Wednesday, officials say.

An increase in Spanish-speaking residents prompted county election officials to start offering Spanish ballots in the April 2012 election, according to past reports. Officials say Luzerne County is not among those required to provide language assistance under the National Voting Rights Act based on the population of residents not proficient in English.

County Election Director Michael Susek said the issue came up because the county’s voting equipment supplier, Dominion Voting Systems Inc., asked him if he wanted a Spanish version when it programs ballots for an April 5 special election to fill a vacant state representative seat in the 116th Legislative District.

Susek, who was hired as election director in December, said he did not want to rely solely on past practice and requested a directive on how to proceed. The county’s law division concluded that decision must be made by the volunteer citizen election board.

Research is still underway on how ballots are translated, who performs that work and whether there are any additional costs, Susek said.

Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said she wants to discuss the latest statistics and will share her views at Wednesday’s meeting and listen to feedback from fellow board members and citizens.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted under the authorities, boards and commissions online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Council vacancy

County council should be back to 11 members this week.

During Tuesday’s voting meeting, council members are scheduled to appoint a Republican to fill the council seat vacated by Walter Griffith now that he is controller.

The 12 applicants under consideration: Carl Bienias III, Hanover Township; Dave Chaump, West Pittston; Thomas Dombroski, Dallas; Greg Griffin, Swoyersville; David Kelley, Laflin; Ron Knapp, Nanticoke; Bill Levinson, Wilkes-Barre; Jessica Morgan, Dallas; Richard Nardone, Slocum Township; John Newman, Nanticoke; Jared O’Donnell, Butler Township; and Arthur Savokinas, Pittston Township.

Board appointments

Tuesday’s agenda also states council will be appointing citizens to vacant seats on boards, authorities and commissions.

Action is necessary because some of the vacancies have been outstanding since the end of last year. The county’s home rule charter allows citizens to petition the court if council does not fill vacancies within 60 days, which means the selection would then be up to county judges.

Among the vacancies: two seats on the five-citizen election board — one Republican and one Democrat.

On the Republican side, the applicants are Nardone, Candice Chilek and Alyssa Fusaro. Nardone last filled the board seat and had publicly interviewed to be considered for reappointment. He also interviewed for the council vacancy.

Seven Democrats are on the eligibility list for possible appointment: Kathleen McCarthy, David Newman, Michelle Pack, Danny Schramm, Patrick Smith, Renee Taffera and Peter Wolman.

An updated report showing the number of vacancies on each board and the citizens currently on the eligibility list is posted under council’s authorities, boards and commissions link at luzernecounty.org.

Annual report

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo will present the annual “state of the county” report during Tuesday’s work session, which follows the 6 p.m. voting meeting.

This report is required by the charter.

Holiday

County government buildings will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day.