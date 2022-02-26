🔊 Listen to this

WILKES BARRE — After 30 years of service in the United States Navy (USN) Capt. George D. Sellock, DC, will be retiring from his naval duties. Capt. Sellock currently serves as the clinic director at the Veterans Administration in Jacksonville, Fla.

Capt. Sellock is from Dupont, Pa. but was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on April 9, 1964. He graduated from Pittston Area high school in Yatesville, Pa. in 1982.

Once he graduated high school, he graduated from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. in 1986 with a bachelor of science degree in biology and then attended Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1987. He graduated with a DMD degree in 1991 from Temple University School of Dentistry.

In 1989 Dr. Sellock received his Navy commission with the 1925i program. His first assignment was general practice resident at Oakland Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif.

Then, in 1992 he was assigned aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69 in Virginia as assistant dental officer followed by three years at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Conn. from 1994 to 1997. While at the Naval Submarine Base he was department head of the ammunition ship USS Seatle AOE3 supporting operations in Bosnia.

There he was selected for advanced training in prosthodontics at Walter Reed, Bethesda, Md. and graduated in 2000 with a certificate of residency in prosthodontics. That same year he also earned a masters degree in health science from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

After receiving both his certificate and degree Capt. Sellock then served as department head of the prosthodontics and director of implant dentistry at the 23rd Dental Company, United States Marine Corps Base, 29 Palms, California and Naval Hospital in Pensacola in Florida.

In 2006 he became the department head aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower CVN 69, deploying to the Middle East and after arriving at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia as department head in 2008 he also completed a deployment to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba in support of Detention Hospital health care.

Lastly, up until his retirement form the USN Capt. Sellock served as director for dental services at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida.

Aside from his personal achievements he gained in life, Capt. Sellock also married his sweetheart from Temple University, Maria T. Arroyo, DMD of Puerto Rico. They both have two boys together, Ethan and John.