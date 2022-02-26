All grades at Wyoming Area Catholic form 2022! in the school’s gym noting Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Faculty member Erin Weiss, on top of the ladder, tries to capture the moment when students form the number 2022. Fellow facutly members are Dana Ungureit (hands raised), Theresa Sabetta (behind Ungureit), Tiffany Callaio, right, and Ali Baur (hidden).

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic principal Eileen Rishcoff is always looking to keep her students entertained during a long school year.

One of those ideas was to create diversion by noting Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 or 2-22-22.

Students and faculty were offered the option to purchase a “Happy Twos Day” T-shirt as well as participate in a dress down day to go along with that purchase. Nearly all 150 students and 20 faculty and staff purchased the shirts.

“Everyone was all talking about 2-22-22 day because we knew it was coming up,” Rishcoff said. “There were a lot of great academic things on Pinterest, so we went from there.”

“I thought the day was terrific, and I’m sad it won’t happen again,” Bridget DePhillips, fourth grade student at WAC, said.

Both Bridget and her brother Brady, a fifth grade student, agree it was fun setting up for the picture with all the students gathered together at the same time because they haven’t done since the COVID breakout.

It took the faculty and students about 30 minutes to get organized to form the numbers.

Also on Feb. 22, Rishcoff had first grade students write a “time capsule” letter about themselves to open when they are seniors in high school on March 3, 2033 (3-3-33).

It may be tempting to open the time capsule along the way, but Rishcoff is hoping the student’s parents would put the letter in a safe place until 2033.

“Mrs. “U” (faculty member Dana Ungureit) and I both saw the idea about the time capsules and thought it would be a great idea,” Mrs. Rishcoff said. “So the students wrote something today and put it in an envelope marked “Open on 3-3-33.”