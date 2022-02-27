🔊 Listen to this

Exeter Borough Patrolman Tyler Atherholt picked up a rifle-proof vests and kits for his department, valued at $300, at Sabatini’s Bottle Shop, Exeter, on June 23, 2020. Background left, Tiffany Callaio, Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club president, Kevin Murphy Kiwanis member.

EXETER – The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club’s vest program officially ended after the club raised more than $51,000 to purchase 172 rifle-proof vests for all law enforcement, fire departments and EMS, and first aid kits and CAT tourniquets for all police, emergency responders, fire fighters and school resource officers that encompass the Wyoming Area and Pittston Area school districts.

The vest package includes a vest, first aid kit and CAT tourniquet valued at $300.

“It was something we never took on before, but seeing how the world was shifting and that the fire companies and ambulances were helping all emergencies, we wanted to help provide this equipment that we knew would not be in their budget,” said Tiffany Callaio, WAKC president.

In 2019 when the initiate kicked off, the club was seeking donations to provide all law enforcement officers in the Wyoming Area School District.

The program was such a huge success and after disbursing the vest package to everyone in the district, left over vests were given to Pittston City Police Dept.

The program was reignited after interest was peaked on the east side of the Susquehanna River, the WAKC continued raising money to outfit all law enforcement, fire and emergency responders in the Pittston Area School District.

The two-year project raised over $51,000 from area donations from businesses, individuals and families.

“All of this could not have happened without the businesses and community members who donated to this project,” Callaio added. “In total, we raised over $51,000 to achieve purchasing the 172 vest packages. So a big thank you goes out to all that contributed to making giving our police officers, firefighters, EMS and school resource officers the safety needed to protect the community.”