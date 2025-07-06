After downloading the ScoreHolio app, scan his QR code to register for the for-fun cornhole tournament.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Fire Department (WPFD) will hold a Cornhole Tournament on Friday, Aug. 8, at the Clubhouse 315 (former Sunshine Market), Rt. 315, Plains Townhsip, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Big Top Rental is sponsoring the event.

“All the proceeds will go towards equipment purposes,” WPFD Chief John Hood said. “Next year we will need to replace 16 air packs and at $9,000 apiece, that’s about $150,000 for every riding position. Money will also go towards operational costs, extra gear, and even training.”

Chief Hood said the Cornhole Tournament is one of the three biggest fundraisers the WPFD holds per year. The other two are the Rose Sale and the letter drive.

According to Vicki Hood, of the WPFD, the tournament is shaping up to be a fun event and the WPFD is hoping for people to get to Clubhouse 315.

“We’re hoping to make it an annual fundraiser,” said Vicki. “We would like people to come out, support the fire department and have a great time.”

In addition to the tournament, there will be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, cash bar and food for purchase.

There are two QR codes for Cornhole, one for fun and one for competition.

Point your cellphone’s camera to either choice to register.

But first, you’ll have to download the app ScoreHolio (scoreholio.com), once you do that and scan the QR code, it will take you right to the sign-up page.