Randy Robertson has formally accepted Luzerne County Council’s job offer as the county’s new top manager.

He sent council an email Friday evening indicating he has signed and returned the offer letter agreement.

“I write to express my thanks in the confidence you’ve placed in me to serve as county manager,” he wrote. “I look forward to serving you and the citizens of Luzerne with my full skills and abilities. I am truly excited about the challenges and opportunities and genuinely anxious to join you.”

Currently working in Colorado under a contract, Robertson invited council members to review their calendars and schedule one-on-one phone discussions in May.

He expressed the importance of developing professional relationships with each of the 11 council members.

“Specifically, it will be helpful knowing your desires and passions in serving on council. While I still will look towards personal meetings with each of you when I arrive, these preliminary discussions may be helpful to both of us,” he wrote.

Robertson said he also will be reaching out to county division heads to set up phone discussions prior to arriving.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Friday she will immediately start updating Robertson on all non-confidential matters.

“I wish him success and will assist him in the transition,” Crocamo said.

Robertson said Friday night he expects to be in the county the week of June 13 and is looking forward to working with Crocamo.

Nine of 11 council members voted to hire Robertson last week at an annual compensation of $181,500.

Robertson also will receive $4,000 toward his military medical plan because he won’t be participating in the county’s health insurance.

His package also includes a $40-per-month cell phone allowance, $4,800 to cover temporary housing upon arrival and up to $15,000 in reimbursement to cover his relocation expenses, with the stipulation he must obtain three bids and accept the lowest of the three.

He is currently contracted to perform a special project in Durango, Colorado which should wrap up by the end of May or early June.

Robertson has said he is fine working without a contractual term to remain in the county manager position for a set period of time. Council’s offer letter said he must agree to provide a 30-day advance written notice if he intends to resign and that the county agrees to provide the same 30-day notice in the event of termination.

He previously worked as city manager of Dover, Delaware, from February to June 2021, saying he had to assist with a family medical condition that has since been addressed.

Prior to that, Robertson worked as city manager of Aberdeen, Maryland, from July 2016 to January 2021. He also worked as city manager in the following locations: Cordova, Alaska, August 2013 to June 2016; Vestavia Hills, Alabama, December 2011 to April 2013; Mount Juliet, Tennessee, September 2007 to December 2011; and Ashland, Kentucky, August 2006 to April 2007.

A retired U.S. Army officer, he was a chief of staff for a signal brigade in the U.S. European Command from September 2001 to January 2005 and chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from January 2005 to June 2006.

He has three master’s degrees in public service from Western Kentucky University, in urban studies from Johns Hopkins University and in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College.