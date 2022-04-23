Three-year-old Harper Rome had a chance to pose with the Easter Bunny at the Dupont Lions Easter Egg Hunt.

Two-year-old Carson Clark won a large stuffed bunny at the Dupont Lions Easter Egg Hunt. Victoria Vespico, the current Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, on the left handed out the stuffed toy prizes.

Care Eipper, left, reacts as her three-year-old granddaughter, Paisley Stokes, hands her an Easter bag, while Paisley’s mom, Bailey, looks on at the Dupont Easter Egg Hunt.

DUPONT — The Dupont Lions held the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at the Dupont Little League. Over 500 bags were filled with Easter candy. Stuffed animals, six bicycles, and plenty of chocolate were given away.