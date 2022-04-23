Home News Dupont Lions hold Easter egg hunt News Dupont Lions hold Easter egg hunt By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch - April 23, 2022 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch Five-hundred bags of Easter candy were distributed in the outfield at the Dupont Little League on Saturday, April 16. The event was sponsored by the Dupont Lions Club. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Care Eipper, left, reacts as her three-year-old granddaughter, Paisley Stokes, hands her an Easter bag, while Paisley’s mom, Bailey, looks on at the Dupont Easter Egg Hunt. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Two-year-old Cypher Myzio was happy to grab an Easter bag. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Two-year-old Carson Clark won a large stuffed bunny at the Dupont Lions Easter Egg Hunt. Victoria Vespico, the current Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, on the left handed out the stuffed toy prizes. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Three-year-old Harper Rome had a chance to pose with the Easter Bunny at the Dupont Lions Easter Egg Hunt. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ DUPONT — The Dupont Lions held the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at the Dupont Little League. Over 500 bags were filled with Easter candy. Stuffed animals, six bicycles, and plenty of chocolate were given away. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Denise Williams resigns as Luzerne County Election Board chair; announces run for council Luzerne County Council extends heating/utility assistance, provides sheriff incentives Luzerne County Manager holds annual public forum View Comments