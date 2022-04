🔊 Listen to this

The Easter Bunny handed out Easter eggs and chocolate as children were driven past the City of Pittston Fire Hall on Saturday, April 16. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The City of Pittston Main Street manager Mary Kroptavich hands out Easter eggs at the city’s Fire Hall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Six-year-old Liliana Watkins reaches for an egg from the Easter Bunny during the drive through. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch