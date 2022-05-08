🔊 Listen to this

Students participate in cleanup event

Recently, members of the student council, under the direction of Ms. Jill Oliver, participated in an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup event along Stout Street in Yatesville. Council members who participated were Olivia Rucco, Julia Rucco, Olivianna Vanesko, Olivia Walter, Gianna Richards and Kayla Franchetti.

Seniors accepted to college/university

The following PA seniors have been accepted to college/university for the fall:

Related Video

Tristan Aloe-ARMY, Sage Weidlich-Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, Taliyah Granger-King’s College, Zackary Maira-Johnson College, Ryan Zapko-Keystone College, Hunter Acernese-Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, Zander Kraklio-King’s College, Trinity Bugno- Coast Guard, Leanna Wruble-Coastal Carolina College, Gianna Slodysko-Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Michael Fuller-Lackawanna College, Logan Borsavage-Luzerne County Community College, Quinn Carden-Marywood University, Leah Zambetti-Marywood University, Mariah Mahasky-Misericordia University, Mackenzie Sweet-Moravian College and Moravian Theological Seminary, Ethan Ghannam-Penn State University-University Park, Lori Kozlowski-Luzerne County Community College, Victoria Para-Marywood University, Alexander Prete-Luzerne County Community College

“Floral Fantasy” Prom to take place May 27

The Pittston Area High School Prom, “Floral Fantasy,” will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville. The cost of the tickets are $55 per person and ticket sales will be held from May 9 to 13. No tickets will be sold after these dates. Seating arrangements can be made from May 16 to 18. For additional information, please see Mrs. Bauman or Mrs. Plis.

PA student organizes blood drive

PA student Mackenzie Sweet, in conjunction with PAHS, are hosting a blood drive in memory of student Sara Arnold. Until May 15, interested donors can schedule an appointment at the Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 400 Route 315, Suite E, Pittston, and provide the Group ID 8689. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-223-6667 or visit GIVEaPINT.org and enter the Group ID in the notes section.