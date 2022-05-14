Sculptor David Green is shown carving out the granite as the piece begins to take shape in the summer of 2020.

The crew from Lane’s Cranes are seen unloading the 9-ton block of granite at the Tomato Festival lot’s second tier in Sept. 2019.

By Tony Callaio

For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — The most symbolic piece of art in the City of Pittston will be officially unveiled at The Slope Amphitheater celebrating the city’s direction in the sculpture, “Upward Spiral,” by renowned artist David Green on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

The unveiling sponsored by Art e Fekts and the Downtown Pittston Partnership will take place behind the Pittston Memorial Library at the entrance of The Slope.

Sculptor David Green, of Harveys Lake, was commissioned to carve “Spirale verso l’alto” (“Upward Spiral” in Italian) out of a 9-ton granite block that was placed at the second tier of the Tomato Festival site while Green worked on the sculpture.

The piece of granite that was delivered during the month of September 2019 at the Tomato Festival lot second tier where Green worked to complete the sculpture.

The carving process of the 2-foot 6-inch by 10-foot object was to take six to eight months to complete but was halted during COVID. The public was able to watch Green in action during the project.

“The unveiling was postponed due to COVID so it’s been a while in the making,” Green said. “The project was interesting to do and the color in the granite matches it surroundings it will last 2.4 billion years.”

Green said the actual working time on the stone was approximately six-months but ended up taking a year with the pandemic break and winter months.

“Everyone was cooperative and the city was behind me 100% and it went very smoothly,” Green added. “I’m thrilled with and granite will last forever. The Mayor wanted an iconic piece for the city and it fell in his criteria. It was a real challenge but it was a very exciting project as it would be for any artist doing a public piece that would stand the test of time. It’s was a goal and to accomplish it was pretty exciting.”

Mayor Lombardo is very pleased with the result especially knowing David Green paid particular detail to his wishes for the piece.

“We are incredibly please the way the piece turned out,” Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “It continues our mission to place public are in and around town and this is a great signature piece for The Slope and carved in granite it will be here for many, many years.”

When Mayor Lombardo contacted Green, he was interested in having him carve a piece of granite to reflect the direction the city is and where it’s headed.

“We’re pushing against the current and it’s safe to say we have been on a consistent upward spiral and the piece really reflects the direction we are going.”

Lombardo said the art piece didn’t cost any money from the taxpayers. The value of the piece is estimated at $35,000 but is insured for $60,000.

Mayor Lombardo wanted to give thanks to Lane’s Cranes for offering their services in getting the granite block to Pittston and eventually setting it up at its final resting place at the entrance of The Slope.

The public is welcomed to attend the unveiling at The Slope; refreshments will follow at Art e Fekts Gallery.